ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks' Gavin Heslop: Placed on IR

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Heslop (lower leg) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
watchstadium.com

NFL Bet: Seahawks to Make the Playoffs

The Seahawks are priced at 18/1 to make the playoffs. Brad Evans explains why it’s worth taking a shot on betting Seattle to get there.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Star Furious With NFL’s Latest Decision

Seahawks star linebacker K.J. Wright isn’t happy with the NFL’s decision to postpone his team’s game against the Rams. Wright voiced his displeasure on Twitter by saying that the rules are bent in favor of the Rams and that he was lied to. He also thinks that if this were the other way around (meaning if Seattle had the outbreak) the game would still be going on as scheduled.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Seattle#Texans#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Tacoma News Tribune

Jody Allen private jet returns Gavin Heslop from Houston surgery; Chris Carson upbeat

Seahawks fans are wondering how involved Jody Allen is in the team. Gavin Heslop isn’t wondering. He loves how the team chair is involved in her team. Allen sent her private jet to Houston to fly Heslop back to Seattle following the defensive back’s surgery this week to stabilize two broken bones in his leg.
NFL
numberfire.com

Seahawks place Tyler Lockett on COVID-19 list

The Seattle Seahawks placed wide receiver Tyler Lockett on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. Lockett is vaccinated, which should improve his chances of being able to play in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams. DK Metcalf should draw more targets if Lockett is out and there could be larger roles for Freddie Swain and D'Wayne Eskridge. Gerald Everett could also be more involved in the passing game if Lockett is unavailable.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Seahawks-Rams moved to Tuesday

Metcalf (foot/back) and the Seahawks will no longer play the Rams on Sunday, after the NFL officially rescheduled the matchup between the two teams for Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Due to ongoing COVID-19-related issues within the Rams organization, the NFL is hopeful that by delaying the game two days, Los Angeles will be able to restore enough players from the reserve/COVID-19 list to alleviate depth concerns on the roster. The two-day delay could also provide sufficient time for Metcalf to heal up from the pair of injuries that kept him from practicing Wednesday and Thursday. If he gains clearance from his injuries ahead of Tuesday's game and if Tyler Lockett (illness) isn't reinstated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Metcalf could be locked in as quarterback Russell Wilson's clear top target Week 15.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Sits out another session

Metcalf (foot/back) was held out of Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Metcalf has logged more time away from the practice field in recent weeks, primarily due to a nagging foot injury, but a back issue showed up this time around. The pair of health concerns has kept him sidelined, so Friday's injury report will be notable for his status heading into the weekend. With Tyler Lockett's (undisclosed) placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday and reserves Freddy Swain (ankle/personal) and Dee Eskridge (foot) also missing from practice, the Seahawks' receiving corps is in flux during Week 15 prep.
NFL
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Donald Parham in 'resting comfortably' and likely to be discharged from hospital Friday

Chargers tight end Donald Parham was carted off the field during the early stages of Los Angeles' 34-28 overtime loss against the Chiefs on Thursday night. Parham's head hit the ground hard after he tried to catch Justin Herbert's pass in the end zone on a fourth-and-goal play. Later in the game, the Chargers announced that Parham is in stable condition while undergoing tests, imaging and evaluation for a head injury at UCLA Harbor Medical Center.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy