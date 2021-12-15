ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Remains sidelined Thursday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Sneed (personal) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Donald Parham in 'resting comfortably' and likely to be discharged from hospital Friday

Chargers tight end Donald Parham was carted off the field during the early stages of Los Angeles' 34-28 overtime loss against the Chiefs on Thursday night. Parham's head hit the ground hard after he tried to catch Justin Herbert's pass in the end zone on a fourth-and-goal play. Later in the game, the Chargers announced that Parham is in stable condition while undergoing tests, imaging and evaluation for a head injury at UCLA Harbor Medical Center.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Chiefs#Pittsburgh#American Football
Whiskey Riff

Kansas City Bar Apologizes For Absolutely DESTROYING Jackson Mahomes After He Publicly Ripped Their Service

Patrick Mahomes is arguably one of the most well-liked and respected young quarterbacks in the NFL right now. However, his younger brother Jackson? He’s proving to be a Grade A, world class, First Team All-Douchebag. Earlier this season, after Kansas City lost a heartbreaker to the Baltimore Ravens, some heckling Ravens fans decided to poke a little fun at the younger Mahomes. It was all fun and games, but Jackson didn’t see it that way, and poured his drink all […] The post Kansas City Bar Apologizes For Absolutely DESTROYING Jackson Mahomes After He Publicly Ripped Their Service first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

The Real Reason Urban Meyer Was Fired By the Jaguars

NFL quarterback and now-Fox Sports Radio host Brady Quinn explains why he thinks Urban Meyer fell victim to a coordinated 'hit job' in Jacksonville, as Quinn believes Jaguars owner Shad Khan ‘lied’ about the reasons that led to Meyer’s ousting early Thursday morning.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Signed New Quarterback On Thursday

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill receive bad news for Saints vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints will be without two of their offensive tackles for Week 15. News broke on Friday that both Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk will both be unavailable for the Saints vs Buccaneers game on Sunday. Both linemen are dealing with knee injuries, and are expected to return for Week 16 against the Dolphins.
NFL
FanSided

Chargers: Donald Parham injury update

Chargers: Donald Parham injury update. Everyone wants to know the condition of Chargers’ Donald Parham Jr. who suffered a nasty knockout in the opening minutes of the Thursday Night Football game versus the Chiefs and while there is a bit of an update at press time, there’s still a lot unknown about his health.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kurt Warner’s blunt take on Matthew Stafford will make Rams fans question team’s playoff fate

The Los Angeles Rams’ season has been a tale of two halves. The Rams started off 7-1 led by then-early MVP candidate Matthew Stafford, who had Los Angeles’ offense as one of the best in the league. Stafford and the Rams’ offense has since sputtered, with the team going 2-3 after their hot start. Former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner has a blunt take on Stafford that will make fans question the team’s playoff fate.
NFL
The Associated Press

Jaguars move quickly to end many of Meyer’s practice methods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers not releasing Dee Ford, says Kyle Shanahan; Pass rusher to remain on IR

On Tuesday night, Pro Football Talk reported that San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Dee Ford was telling his teammates that he expected the Niners to release him as early as Wednesday. Through a text to NFL reporter Mike Silver, Ford denied the report, clarifying that he was simply taking some time away from the team to rehab his chronic back issues and get back onto the football field.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy