-This will be the second matchup of the season for the Buccaneers and Saints and let's face it – the first one feels like ages ago. The Bucs visiting New Orleans on Halloween, right before their bye week, and were bested by their division foes 33-27. It was a game where nothing seemed to go right for the Bucs, save for maybe that 41-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans where he beat cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the end zone.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO