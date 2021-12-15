Minnesota surpasses 10,000 COVID deaths as St. Cloud Hospital reaches ICU capacity

ST. CLOUD — Minnesota surpassed 10,000 COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday as leaders sounded alarms that St. Cloud Hospital's intensive care unit is full.

“We are at capacity, which means that, by and large, every ICU bed is accounted for. Either it’s filled or there is a patient waiting to come to that bed as soon as it is staffed,” said Dr. Jacob Lyons, a critical care medicine doctor at St. Cloud Hospital.

“Most of the time, it means that they’re going to have to wait," Lyons said. "They’re going to have to wait until someone recovers enough to leave the bed they’re in or, in more unfortunate circumstances, someone had passed away."

Minnesota confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in early March 2020. The first Minnesota death was reported two weeks later, on March 21, 2020. Since the virus arrived in the state, 48,754 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Nationally, the pandemic has caused more than 800,000 deaths.

Among the 10,018 Minnesotans whose deaths are attributed to COVID-19 are 570 residents of Central Minnesota - Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties.

Around 45 ICU patients can be staffed at St. Cloud Hospital, according to Lyons. The ICU currently has 35 COVID-positive patients, Lyons said.

“With very rare exception, that’s the reason they’re in the intensive care unit,” Lyons said.

Medical staff urges precautions

Staff at the hospital are fatigued, working longer and additional shifts, and spending time away from their families, Lyons said.

Minnesotans are being asked to do frequent home tests for COVID-19 before and after large gatherings and to wear masks while holiday shopping, among other measures, Lyons said.

"We are hoping that Minnesotans make responsible choices over the holiday season. We are asking folks to avoid large unmasked gatherings. We are asking folks to get vaccinated and get their boosters,” Lyons said. “We are asking folks to ask their friends and family before they gather, if they've been vaccinated and to avoid any interactions if you feel symptomatic in any way.”

Minnesota has reported 971,667 total positive COVID-19 cases, including reinfections, since the start of the pandemic as of Wednesday. Stearns County has reported 35,708 cases and 298 deaths. Benton County reported a positive case total of 9,685 and 133 deaths as of Wednesday.

Sherburne County reported two new deaths attributed to COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing its total deaths to 140. One death was a resident between in their early 40s and another was in their early 60s. Sherburne County’s positive case total was reported to be at 20,147