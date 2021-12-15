ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota surpasses 10,000 COVID deaths as St. Cloud Hospital reaches ICU capacity

By Imani Cruzen, St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UI0GD_0dNlI48t00

ST. CLOUD — Minnesota surpassed 10,000 COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday as leaders sounded alarms that St. Cloud Hospital's intensive care unit is full.

“We are at capacity, which means that, by and large, every ICU bed is accounted for. Either it’s filled or there is a patient waiting to come to that bed as soon as it is staffed,” said Dr. Jacob Lyons, a critical care medicine doctor at St. Cloud Hospital.

“Most of the time, it means that they’re going to have to wait," Lyons said. "They’re going to have to wait until someone recovers enough to leave the bed they’re in or, in more unfortunate circumstances, someone had passed away."

Minnesota confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in early March 2020. The first Minnesota death was reported two weeks later, on March 21, 2020. Since the virus arrived in the state, 48,754 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Nationally, the pandemic has caused more than 800,000 deaths.

Among the 10,018 Minnesotans whose deaths are attributed to COVID-19 are 570 residents of Central Minnesota - Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties.

Around 45 ICU patients can be staffed at St. Cloud Hospital, according to Lyons. The ICU currently has 35 COVID-positive patients, Lyons said.

“With very rare exception, that’s the reason they’re in the intensive care unit,” Lyons said.

Medical staff urges precautions

Staff at the hospital are fatigued, working longer and additional shifts, and spending time away from their families, Lyons said.

Minnesotans are being asked to do frequent home tests for COVID-19 before and after large gatherings and to wear masks while holiday shopping, among other measures, Lyons said.

FOR SUBSCRIBERS:CentraCare ER physician details fatigue, long hospital wait times, lack of beds in COVID surge

"We are hoping that Minnesotans make responsible choices over the holiday season. We are asking folks to avoid large unmasked gatherings. We are asking folks to get vaccinated and get their boosters,” Lyons said. “We are asking folks to ask their friends and family before they gather, if they've been vaccinated and to avoid any interactions if you feel symptomatic in any way.”

Minnesota has reported 971,667 total positive COVID-19 cases, including reinfections, since the start of the pandemic as of Wednesday. Stearns County has reported 35,708 cases and 298 deaths. Benton County reported a positive case total of 9,685 and 133 deaths as of Wednesday.

Sherburne County reported two new deaths attributed to COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing its total deaths to 140. One death was a resident between in their early 40s and another was in their early 60s. Sherburne County’s positive case total was reported to be at 20,147

Comments / 6

Related
The Associated Press

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Health
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
The Hill

Virginia police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 slayings

Virginia police say a man in custody is believed to be responsible for killing at least four people in northern Virginia and could be connected to more slayings. Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two women's bodies were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Va., located about 2.5 hours from D.C.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

COVID-19 vaccine mandate: Military begins disciplinary actions against refusers

U.S. military services have begun to take disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces of the approximately 1.3 million active-duty troops are at risk of being removed from service — though neither the Navy nor Marine Corps have released refusal totals and it remains unclear how many could end up being discharged.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Boeing drops COVID-19 requirement for US employees

SEATTLE (AP) — Aerospace giant Boeing said Friday it’s suspending a company vaccination requirement for all U.S.-based employees. The Seattle Times reports the company adopted a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in October to ensure compliance with the federal executive order that required all employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated.
SEATTLE, WA
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Icu#St Cloud Hospital#Minnesotans#Centracare
Fox News

Kamala Harris interview with Charlamagne Tha God gets heated after he asks who 'real' president is

Vice President Kamala Harris bristled Friday after TV host Charlamagne Tha God asked her who the nation's "real" president is. "I want to know who the real president of this country is — is it Joe Biden, or Joe Manchin?" Charlamagne asked on his Comedy Central show, "Tha God’s Honest Truth," while he and Harris discussed Democratic Sen. Manchin's opposition to some liberal spending legislation being debated on Capitol Hill.
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

121
Followers
220
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy