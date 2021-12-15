ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Shark bites are rare. Here are 8 things to avoid to make them even rarer

By Adam Smith, Adjunct Associate Professor, James Cook University
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ER6CH_0dNlI1Ui00
Shutterstock

Shark bite incidents are rare but traumatic. They’re usually followed by calls for mitigation strategies , some of which are dangerous or lethal to sharks – despite the fact most sharks are timid and actively avoid people .

The “ SharkSmart ” approach, adopted by the Queensland government, aims to educate and urge people to take responsibility for reducing the risk of shark bites by changing their own behaviour. But can humans change?

To find out, we teamed up with three companies in the sailing charter industry in the Whitsundays area to better understand how people were using the environment, their knowledge of shark smart behaviours and to see if promoting SharkSmart behaviours led to change.

We found people can and do change behaviour as a result of education – but for some, unfortunately, a “she’ll be right” attitude still prevails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWiZD_0dNlI1Ui00
People must take responsibility for reducing the risk of shark bites by changing their own behaviour. Shutterstock

Doing your part to be SharkSmart

Previous surveys had shown many water-users were already aware of many ways to reduce shark risk but there was room for improvement .

Many SharkSmart behaviours are well known, such as not swimming at dusk or dawn when sharks may be more prevalent.

But we wanted to find out what else people were doing in the water and see if some key SharkSmart interventions made a difference. The interventions included:

  • showing people a short video before they went out on the water
  • putting stickers on boats to remind people how to reduce shark risk
  • making SharkSmart brochures available to guests on boats
  • dedicated waste disposal bags were given to two of the charter boat operators, with the third acting as a control group.

We did surveys before and after these SharkSmart tools were introduced to see what changed.

We particularly wanted to know whether people were less likely to do eight things linked to higher shark risk in the Whitsundays area:

1. splashing in the water

2. swimming alone

3. swimming near fishers

4. swimming at spots where shark bites have occurred in the past (in this case, in Cid Harbour )

5. throwing fish scraps in the water

6. throwing burley (a type of bait, sometimes known as chum) in the water

7. fishing near swimmers

8. throwing food in the water.

Research suggests that by not doing these eight things, we can make shark bites even rarer than they already are.

As well as the before-and-after surveys, we captured a sample of rubbish coming back on shore. This was so we could get an idea of whether fish and meat were being stored or thrown overboard.

We also wanted to see where and when risk might be higher. For example, snorkelling in a busy anchorage or where people are fishing may increase unnecessary dangers. The warmer months of September to December were mapped as potential higher risk for shark bites.

Our findings

We surveyed 228 tourists (92 pre- and 136 post-intervention) and found:

  • a 8.9% reduction in splashing or making noise when swimming or snorkelling
  • a 4.1% reduction in throwing fish scraps overboard and
  • a 3.8% reduction in people fishing near people swimming.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t4XhG_0dNlI1Ui00
A poster shows SharkSmart behaviours. Queensland Government , Author provided

We found most people were aware of these six behaviours:

  • following local signage
  • having a buddy when swimming, diving or snorkelling
  • avoiding swimming at dawn or dusk
  • swimming in clear water
  • keeping fish waste and food scraps out of the water where people swim
  • avoiding swimming with schools of bait fish or diving birds.

The lowest awareness was for the last one, but after our intervention we saw a 4.7% increase in knowledge of this behaviour.

Although 100% of people were aware of the need to keep fish waste and food scraps out of the water, our pre-surveys between August and October last year found about one-third of tourists still disposed of fish scraps into the water. After the intervention, the share of people doing this dropped to 4-8%.

Shifting the ‘she’ll be right’ attitude

The good news is there is very high awareness of SharkSmart behaviours and most times, people didn’t throw burley in the water, fish near swimmers or swim in Cid Harbour.

Unfortunately, some people continued to splash, swim alone and throw fish waste and food scraps in the water. Changing these norms among swimmers and boaties will take time.

An attitude of “she’ll be right” still exists among some water users and this group may be the toughest to influence; it’s hard to shift attitudes about dangers among people with such a relaxed attitude to risk.

In the Whitsundays and wider Australia, we are lucky to have some of the most incredible beaches, islands and reefs in the world. Most of us are willing to take a small calculated risk to swim in the ocean. Shark bite incidents are extremely rare in Australia but by making small changes, we can drive down the danger even further.

Katie Frisch and Gemma Molinaro from Reef Ecologic contributed to this article.

Adam Smith has received funding from Fisheries Queensland.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 1

Related
IFLScience

Wild Bornean Orangutan Caught Killing And Eating A Slow Loris For First Time

You might think orangutans are vegetarian and for the most part you’d be correct, but they have been known to occasionally enjoy the odd piece of meat. A new paper demonstrates this (with photos and a video for your viewing pleasure) as it reports on a Borneo orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) that was spotted catching, killing, and eating one of the world’s cutest animals: the slow loris.
WILDLIFE
99.5 WKDQ

Very Unique Discovery In Illinois Of Rare Real Life Unicorn

A rare real-life unicorn is a very unique discovery in Illinois. I have been thinking about it for a while. Honestly, seeing a unique animal is something I have never done. Some people are lucky enough to grab a glimpse of a rare creature. For example Like a white buffalo. Of course, they are few and far between. I think the closest I have ever come is a donkey painted like a zebra. I do not think that counts.
ANIMALS
BGR.com

Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve also been called cockroaches of the sea, National Geographic notes, due to their ability to pull food from even the most inhospitable environments. Divers swim right next to this giant sea worm Videographer Steve Hathaway...
ANIMALS
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Bites#Bait Fish#Reefs#Sharksmart
The Independent

Australian wildlife authorities share incredible photo of camouflaged crocodile as public safety warning

A “great shot” of a saltwater crocodile perfectly camouflaged in a pool of mud has been shared by Australia’s Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Commission. The photo, shared by the government agency on Wednesday, shows the predator hidden in plain sight, with only one glassy, yellow eye signalling the creature’s presence in the mud.“Eye see you,” warned the wildlife agency in its caption for the photograph, clicked by a local named Rodney Fischer near the Northern Territory and West Australian border.“Remember, you are in croc country.”“The mud has eyes,” wrote Facebook user Joh-Marg Gridham in a comment on the post....
ANIMALS
BGR.com

The largest organism in the world is being eaten alive

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get on Wednesday The world’s largest organism, which is found in the Wasatch Mountains of the western United States, is slowly being eaten alive. Known as Pando, the organism is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones. From the outside, it looks like a massive woodland of several individual trees. In reality, Pando is made up of 47,000 genetically identical stems, all of which are connected to a singular root network. This organism provides an entire ecosystem for the area. Pando is protected by the US National Forest service. That means it...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
WSET

Study: Lobsters and crabs should not be boiled because they feel pain

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A study published in England suggests that crabs and lobsters should not be boiled alive because they feel pain. The report determined that lobsters along with crabs, crayfish, octopuses, squid, and cuttlefish are sentient beings. Researchers at the London School of Economics looked at 300 scientific...
ANIMALS
Miami Herald

‘Rare find.’ A second terrifying deep-sea fish washes up on California beach

A second extremely rare deep-sea fish has been found washed up on a Southern California beach, marine biologists say. Someone discovered the body of a Pacific footballfish, a type of anglerfish like one seen in the film “Finding Nemo,” on a beach in Encinitas north of San Diego on Friday, Dec. 10, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography reported on Twitter.
WILDLIFE
TheConversationAU

1 millipede, 1,306 legs: we just discovered the world's leggiest animal hiding in Western Australia

Millipedes were the first land animals, and today we know of more than 13,000 species. There are likely thousands more species of the many-legged invertebrates awaiting discovery and formal scientific description. The name “millipede” comes from the Latin for “thousand feet”, but until now no known species had more than 750 legs. However, my colleagues and I recently found a new champion. The eyeless, subterranean Eumillipes persephone, discovered 60 metres underground near the south coast of Western Australia, has up to 1,306 legs, making it the first “true millipede” and the leggiest animal on Earth. Finding life underground In Australia, most species in...
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Giraffe kisses, an ape best mate and lions next door: Meet the handsome zoo keeper with the 'best job in the world' - as he shares what it's like being 'mum' to orphaned predators

Most people avoid taking work home with them but zoo keeper Chad Staples lives for any spare moments he can spend with his beloved animals. Not that the 42-year-old is ever far away from them, he lives at Mogo Wildlife Park in New South Wales, and shares a bedroom wall with a pride of boisterous lions.
ANIMALS
Reuters

Florida to feed starving manatees in rare conservation move

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Starving manatees will soon be fed by hand in Florida, a rare wildfire intervention to save the marine mammals whose natural food is vanishing from the effects of pollution, state officials told Reuters. “Unified Command does have approval to move forward on a limited feeding trial,”...
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

Ever wondered who would win in a fight between a dingo and a wolf? An expert explains

This article is part of the “Who would win?” series, where wildlife experts dream up hypothetical battles between predators (all in the name of science). Imagine two of the world’s most iconic canids – a dingo and a wolf – head to head in a fight. Who would win? Before we examine the combatants in more detail, we need to answer an important question first, which wolf and which dingo? Taxonomy – the way we describe, name and classify Earth’s biodiversity – remains contentious for both animals. Dingoes are recognised as a species in their own right by some, but not others. And,...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Rescuers Struggling to Free Whale Entangled in Fish Lines With Her Newborn Calf

Ocean specialists believe there's no likelihood of releasing two 16-foot lengths of fishing rope tied to a North Atlantic right whale that gave birth while trapped in a fishing line while her calf is still small. Right Whales. Right whales' bodies are rotund, with arching rostrums, V-shaped blowholes, and dark...
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy