Family Relationships

How to Handle Rude Family Members

Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday season means we'll be gathering with relatives,...

www.wfsb.com

HuffingtonPost

6 Rude Comments Relatives Make At The Holidays (And How To Respond)

No visit home for the holidays is complete without at least a few annoying or insensitive comments from your extended family. Often, your family means well when they inquire — yet again! — about your relationship status, your body, your baby plans or what is (or isn’t) on your plate or in your glass. Or perhaps they’re oblivious to how inappropriate these remarks can be. But that doesn’t change the fact that it’s exhausting to deal with these same comments year after year.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
laloyolan.com

Student advice on handling offensive family comments

As families reunite for the holidays and family members begin to catch up with one another, conversations can often turn into uncomfortable debates or arguments centering around polarizing social topics prevalent in current politics and media. Meeting with family can also often mean enduring offensive rhetoric or overhearing comments. Navigating the tension that can surround these conversations can be difficult, so the Loyolan interviewed four students to ask how they handle this challenge.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Institute Of Living
Psych Centra

Should You Stop Contact with Narcissistic Family Members?

If a member of your family has NPD, it can be useful to know when to stay involved and when to cut ties. You may be wondering if your relationship with a loved one with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) has crossed a line. Whether it’s a sibling, parent, or another...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Grandparent questions whether they are wrong to require payment for babysitting grandson

A grandparent has sparked a debate after questioning whether they are wrong for wanting to be paid for babysitting their one-year-old grandson.The grandparent posed the question on Reddit’s AITA [Am I The A**hole] subreddit, where they explained that their 29-year-old daughter asked them to watch her son while she returns to work.In the post, the [original poster], who goes by the username @iri_baker67, explained that their daughter will be working seven to eight hours a day, five days a week, and asked if they could babysit their grandchild for two to three of those days.According to the grandparent, they would...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
iheart.com

How To Deal With Rude Relatives During The Holidays

Is it really a family holiday gathering if some relative doesn’t offer an unsolicited comment about your life? Many of us have come to expect annoying, rude or insensitive questions or comments from extended family members who don’t seem to realize how inappropriate their remarks are … year after year. So when your aunt starts talking about your relationship status, your body or what’s on your plate or in your glass, here’s how to handle it, according to therapists.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WCPO

Making the Holidays Enjoyable for Family Members with Dementia

The holidays can be stressful at the best of times. But if you have a loved one with dementia or Alzheimer's, the most wonderful time of the year can quickly get overwhelming. We talked to Artis Senior Living of Mason (Artis Senior Living of Bridgetown) about some ways families can ensure the holidays are a success for everyone.
BRIDGETOWN NORTH, OH
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NBC Washington

Family of School Shooting Hoax Victim Questions How It Was Handled

The family of a Virginia teen who was falsely identified as a school shooter in a hoax call questions how police responded and the lack of punishment of the teens who set him up. Dozens of police officers and several hundred worried parents converged on Woodbridge High school last month...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
kcrw.com

How to handle unvaccinated family at holiday gatherings

If you’re gathering with family for the holidays, and you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but some loved ones are not, what should you do?. Greater LA gets guidance from Patricia O’Gorman, a clinical psychologist and a member of the COVID-19 Psychology Task Force at the American Psychological Association, which provides support for underserved communities affected by the pandemic.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

Mom refuses to go to family Christmas until her parents use her trans son’s correct pronouns

Misgendering someone can trigger gender dysphoria and inflict trauma. A woman knew her son was hurt every time someone misgendered him, so she decided to take measures to protect him, even if it meant giving an ultimatum to her parents. The 45-year-old posted about refusing to go to the family Christmas held at her parents' home because they wouldn't use her son's correct pronouns. She was heavily criticized by close relatives for demanding her parents to use her son's correct pronouns. She turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong to expect her parents to use his new name and correct pronouns.
SOCIETY
Upworthy

75 years after a baby was taken from her mother’s arms at Auschwitz, their families reunited

Dena Morris and Jean Gearhart had an impossible task before them: Find their older sister; the one they'd never met and weren't even sure was still alive. Their mother, Dora Rapaport, had spent decades looking for her oldest daughter, Eva, whom she'd never seen or heard from since they were separated shortly after being captured and transported to Auschwitz by Nazis during World War II. Even after she was sent to several concentration camps during the war and watched her immediate family perish in a gas chamber, Rapaport held on to hope that Eva somehow survived the Holocaust and was alive and well in some part of their world.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
kgns.tv

Relative continues to search for missing family members

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been over six months since the family of Gladys Perez Sanchez has heard from her or her two children. Now a family member of theirs is speaking out about the case. The FBI is continuing its search for the three who went missing on...
LAREDO, TX

