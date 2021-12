The Play-to-Earn marketplaces are gaining traction. The central concept behind Play-To-Earn gaming is that you are rewarded for your participation with tokens. Tokens earned in the cryptocurrency environment can be turned in for other tokens, which can be used to buy real things - like clothes, gift cards, flight tickets, property, etc. The Metaverse is not just limited to online gaming worlds such as Fortnite, World of Warcraft, Minecraft, etc. it really denotes an online virtual (non-physical) environment where two avatars can interact. The decentralized nature of blockchain means that it *can't* be monopolized.

HOBBIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO