Everyone knows that the Ford Mustang is incapable of being driven fast on public roads, but here's a little known fact about one of America's most popular sports cars: it's actually pretty good on the track, or at least it is with the right mods and the right helmsman. The Ford Mustang has enjoyed decades of success in motorsport, especially in the highly contested Australian supercars series, and now a new car is on its way to take the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship season by storm. The Ford Mustang GT 'Gen3' Supercar was recently unveiled at Mount Panorama ahead of the infamous Bathurst 1000 race.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO