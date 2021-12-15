Rolling Stones, ‘Hella Mega,’ Guns N’ Roses Among 2021’s Highest Grossing Tours

Daytona Beach’s Welcome To Rockville bills itself as “America’s largest rock festival.” I don’t know if that’s true, but one might argue that it’s America’s most rock rock festival. In recent years, Welcome To Rockville has catered to the people who own spatulas shaped like electric guitars and who throw up the devil horns in their wedding photos. Last month, Welcome To Rockville returned with a post-pandemic bash that featured two nights of Metallica, as well as Slipknot, Disturbed, and a lady who peed on somebody. (It was supposed to have Nine Inch Nails, too, but then NIN cancelled all of their 2021 shows.) Today, the Welcome To Rockville folks have announced that the festival will return next May and that it’ll feature a lineup full of rock-radio heavy hitters.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO