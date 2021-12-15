ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rolling Stones, ‘Hella Mega,’ Guns N’ Roses Among 2021’s Highest Grossing Tours

By Chad Childers
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While COVID still had an impact on touring in 2021, touring did return this year. And as the year winds down, Pollstar has revealed their stats for the top grossing tours of 2021 with the Rolling Stones, the "Hella Mega" tour" and Guns N' Roses all ranking inside the Top...

katsfm.com

98.7 The Bomb

Rolling Stones Top Worldwide Tour Earnings List With $115 Million

The Rolling Stones topped Pollstar’s annual worldwide tour-earning list for 2021, grossing an average of $9.6 million per show. Despite playing just 12 concerts in the accounting period, the British veterans made a total of $115.5 million, selling 516,624 tickets at an average price of $223.56 – only Bruno Mars ($330), Lady Gaga ($295) and Eagles ($229) charged more.
ENTERTAINMENT
antiMUSIC

Guns N' Roses To Expand Use Your Illusion Albums Says Slash

(hennemusic) Slash is sharing an update on Guns N' Roses plans to release an expanded reissue package featuring their classic "Use Your Illusion" albums, possibly this coming summer. Following a 2018 edition of the "Appetite For Destruction - Locked N' Loaded Box Set", fans have been expecting a similar package...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Rolling Stones, Harry Styles lead 2021 Pollstar 2021 Year End Tour charts

Pollstar has released its 2021 Year End Special Issue, including the Top 100 Worldwide Tours, Top 100 North American Tours, a bold prediction for 2022’s touring, and more. The Rolling Stones’ No Filter Tour — the group’s first without drummer Charlie Watts who died before launching — held the No. 1 position among the year’s highest-grossing Worldwide and North American tours ranking based on $115.5 million in sales from 516,624 tickets sold. The No Filter Tour’s 2021 grosses raises its overall box-office haul to $545 million from over 2.8 million tickets sold at 58 shows since the original tour launch in 2017, securing its historic stand among the highest-grossing tours of all time. Rounding out 2021’s Top 100 Worldwide Tours and Top 100 North American Tours are Harry Styles, which sold the most tickets for the 2021 calendar year at nearly 720,000, The Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer, Eagles, Dead & Company, Los Bukis, Guns N’ Roses, Dave Matthews Band, Phish, and Jonas Brothers.
MUSIC
river1037.com

The Rolling Stones Had the Top-Grossing North American Tour of 2021

Pollstar released their year-end data for the top-grossing North American tours from November 19th of last year to November 17th of this year. The Rolling Stones had the highest grossing tour ($115.5 million), followed by Harry Styles ($86.7 million). The Hella Mega Tour came in third, which was Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy ($67.3 million).
ENTERTAINMENT
Stereogum

Welcome To Rockville 2022 Lineup Has Guns N’ Roses, KISS, Korn, Foo Fighters, More

Daytona Beach’s Welcome To Rockville bills itself as “America’s largest rock festival.” I don’t know if that’s true, but one might argue that it’s America’s most rock rock festival. In recent years, Welcome To Rockville has catered to the people who own spatulas shaped like electric guitars and who throw up the devil horns in their wedding photos. Last month, Welcome To Rockville returned with a post-pandemic bash that featured two nights of Metallica, as well as Slipknot, Disturbed, and a lady who peed on somebody. (It was supposed to have Nine Inch Nails, too, but then NIN cancelled all of their 2021 shows.) Today, the Welcome To Rockville folks have announced that the festival will return next May and that it’ll feature a lineup full of rock-radio heavy hitters.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
audioinkradio.com

Guns N’ Roses Didn’t Plan on a Lengthy Reunion Tour, Slash Says

Guns N’ Roses’ Not in This Lifetime reunion tour earned the band millions, but as Slash explains, the tour almost didn’t happen. For years, founding Guns N’ Roses members Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash said they would never perform together ever again. They insisted that their bridges were burned and there was no turning back. Then, of course, they somehow patched things up enough to hit the road on what would be one of the best-selling tours of all time, their Not in This Lifetime tour, and the rest is rock history.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Guns N' Roses Announce Tour Of Mexico

Guns N' Roses are heading south to Mexico next fall. Late last week, the band announced a four-date tour of Mexico in October 2022 - with stops in Merida, Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey. Tickets for all dates go on sale Thursday. GN'R will be going international next year with...
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Metallica Play First 40th-Anniversary Concert: Set List, Videos

Metallica hit the stage at San Francisco's Chase Center last night for their first of two livestreamed 40th-anniversary concerts. You can see the full set list and videos from the show below. The metal veterans took fans on a chronological tour through their entire discography, playing at least one song...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
94.5 KATS

How Corrosion of Conformity ‘Circled the Globe’ With Metallica

After the worldwide success Metallica enjoyed with the Black Album, the band took a break to record new music (while still playing gigs in the midst of that whole process). Once they began their own proper headlining run in support of 1996's Load, it was Corrosion of Conformity who "circled the globe" in the coveted opening slot.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Rapper Slim 400 dead at 33: Gunned down in Los Angeles

Slim 400, a rising star in the West Coast hip-hop scene, has died of a fatal gunshot wound in California. He was 33. The Compton-raised rapper was gunned down Wednesday night in Inglewood city south of Los Angeles, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ. No details about what ignited the deadly encounter — or how many suspects were involved — have been released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
MUSIC
