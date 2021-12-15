ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCIS season 19: What Wilmer Valderrama’s new potential gig means

cartermatt.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you did not hear the news yesterday, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama has signed on to do a new project! He is poised to star and executive produce a new version of Zorro — no network has been officially attached to it yet, but it’s an ambitious TV series that could...

cartermatt.com

goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Are Going to Be Super Disappointed Over This Episode News

After officially joining the NCIS franchise this September, NCIS: Hawai’i has folks talking about the show's intriguing cases and interesting relationships. Now, only seven episodes in, the CBS show is going off air for some time — and unsurprisingly, many are already missing Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and the rest of her team.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans last month by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black in sight.
HAIR CARE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Cote de Pablo Intitally Hated One of Her Co-Stars

They may have played a couple on the screen, but it was far from love at first sight for one fan-favorite “NCIS” duo. Michael Weatherly played Tony DiNozzo on the show starting in season one and then all the way up until season 13. He then quickly starred in his own show on CBS called “Bull.” His co-star, Cote de Pablo, played fellow agent Ziva David on “NCIS.”
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘NCIS’: Meredith Eaton Is Returning in Season 19 — What Brings Her Back?

A familiar face is dropping by to help out the NCIS team at a time that they need her the most.. TV Insider has confirmed that Meredith Eaton is returning as immunologist Carol Wilson in Season 19 in an episode written by one of the show’s own, Brian Dietzen (who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer) with Scott Williams. It does not yet have an air date.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS': Emily Wickersham Reveals Major Life Update Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Just months after leaving NCIS, former series star Emily Wickersham is continuing to make some major life changes. The NCIS alum, who is currently pregnant with her first child, revealed to fans in a social media post on Tuesday that with just a month to go before her due date, she has picked up shop and is setting down roots somewhere new, Wickersham hilariously documenting "moving day."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Explained Why Michael Weatherly Leaving Show Created a ‘Vacuum’

During the nineteen seasons that the hit CBS investigative series, NCIS has been on the air, fans have certainly seen quite a few changes to the core cast. While all of the major NCIS character exits have been big in one way or another, one of the popular show’s first big exits along these lines was that of Michael Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo in the thirteenth season.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 7: Daniela Ruah directing!

You may be waiting a while to see more of NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 on CBS, but we have great news to share from behind the scenes!. Today, the network confirmed that Daniela Ruah is directing the upcoming seventh episode of the season entitled “Lost Soldier Down.” This marks the follow-up to her directorial debut “Russia, Russia, Russia” last season, and we’ve seen on Daniela’s Instagram that she will also be directing episode 14 of this episode. Clearly, she’s angling to be a part of the regular rotation now! Directing gives her an opportunity to flex a few different creative muscles, and it also gives her an additional skill that she could utilize whenever this show is done. (Granted, we’re hoping that this is something that won’t be happening anytime soon.)
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Notice Abby Sciuto’s Outfits Featured a Major Plot Hole

After 19 seasons airing on CBS, “NCIS” fans have a lot to love about the hit show. Now, fans work to navigate and embrace the show’s newest cast following the heartbreaking departure of “NCIS” staple Mark Harmon. Still others have turned to earlier seasons to follow along with the beloved character’s adventures. Those early episodes also feature former cast member Pauley Perrette, who previously played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

How NCIS' Brian Dietzen Just Hit A Major Milestone With The CBS Show

Long-running CBS procedural NCIS has been seeing some changes for Season 19, between its new night and the departure of original cast member Mark Harmon. One change the show is set to experience soon will arrive with an upcoming episode, and it should be welcomed by fans It's actually less of a change and more of a milestone, though, for star Brian Dietzen, as he will be writing a future episode of NCIS!
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Debate Their Favorite Actresses on the Show

In “NCIS” news, there’s some hot debate over on Reddit regarding a poll of favorite female characters on the show. The problem fans are having, is the poll only features Ziva David, Kate Todd, Jenny Shepard, and–get this–Jeanne Benoit. If you go all the back to season 4, Benoit was the daughter of French arms dealer Rene Benoit, who Tony was tasked with taking down undercover. Jeanne and Tony briefly dated, only for her to disappear and give him an ultimatum: her, or the NCIS.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Bachelorette spoilers: A fantasy suite twist for Michelle Young, final 3?

Tonight, The Bachelorette is finally back on ABC, and it’s bringing with it one of the most important parts of the season: Fantasy suites. This is typically one of the most emotional episodes of the season for the lead, mostly because they’re having to decide between three people who they care about on some level.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Hipster Death Rattle’ Drama Series From Rafael Agustín, Marvin Lemus, & Wilmer Valderrama In Development At The CW

EXCLUSIVE: Hipster Death Rattle, a drama/satire with comedic elements from Rafael Agustín, Marvin Lemus, and Wilmer Valderrama, is in the works at The CW. The one-hour series from CBS Studios—based on the novel of the same name by Richie Narvaez—is set in a historically Latino neighborhood that’s falling victim to aggressive gentrification. According to the show’s logline, “Someone is killing the ‘woke’ yet pretentious new hipsters. But who? And worse – do the locals even care? The victims were just hiking up rent anyway!'” Both Agustín and Lemus will executive produce alongside Wilmer Valderrama and Kaitlin Saltzman for WV Entertainment, and Corinne...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS fans convinced Mark Harmon's return is sealed after spotting major clue

Earlier this year, NCIS star Mark Harmon ended his 18-year run as the drama's lead and ever since then, fans have been desperate to see him return to the show. And now, it seems that it could be happening, and sooner than they initially expected! After a new episode aired this week, fans took to social media to discuss the fact that the actor still appears in the show's opening credits.
TV SERIES
People

Wilmer Valderrama Still Gets 'Emotional' While Driving Iconic Vista Cruiser from That '70s Show

Wilmer Valderrama is opening up about a sentimental item he has from his time on That '70s Show. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode of CNBC's Jay Leno's Garage, Jay Leno pays a visit to Wilmer, 41, at his home in Los Angeles. Upon seeing the car parked in Wilmer's driveway, Jay, 71, immediately notices the striking resemblance it shares with the iconic vehicle previously featured on That '70s Show.
LOS ANGELES, CA

