Firefighters temporarily trapped after utility poles snap from high winds in Rogers, hundreds without power

ROGERS, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Firefighters were temporarily trapped after multiple power poles reportedly snapped and fell over in front of Hobby Lobby at Frisco Station Mall in Rogers, Ark., causing stoplights to be out all along Walnut Street Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses say they believe strong winds caused the accident.

“Around lunchtime today Engine 4 was traveling down Walnut Street when several utility poles broke and dropped live electrical wires on the fire truck, trapping the crew. With the assistance of Southwestern Electric Power Company – SWEPCO technicians the firefighters were able to quickly disentangle the apparatus and escaped uninjured,” according to a Facebook post by the Rogers Fire Department.

SWEPCO is reporting about 3,000 customers without power. At this time there is no estimated time for repair.





Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said firefighters were responding to the area when the powerlines fell on top of the firetruck. Firefighters remained in the engine until utility crews came to make the area safe.

“All the poles were swinging and I heard a snap and all the wires were still connected, but swaying,” one person said.

No one was hurt but the official cause of the downlines is still unknown at this time.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

