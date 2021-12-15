ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremerton, WA

Assistance was needed, but inflation still looms

By Carl Jakobsson, Bremerton
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXIA1_0dNlEwr000

Our current episode of inflation has led to some of the wrong kinds of alarm bells going off, with the Trump propaganda machine trying to use the situation to their political advantage.

When the Covid pandemic hit our country with devastating impact, our government understandably set out to stimulate the economy by creating new money to give financial assistance to those who would otherwise be in danger of losing everything and ending up starving to death in the street. They did not do a perfect job of this, but when we consider the fact that it was a very large scale effort had to be put together very rapidly, they probably did as well with it as anybody could have reasonably expected.

It is an economic fact of life that whenever it becomes necessary to create new money to give humanitarian assistance to large numbers of people who are not in position to produce any goods or services immediately in return for the assistance they are receiving, we are going to get a round of inflation roughly in proportion to the amount of new money that had to be created. There is no point in blaming anybody for this, but there is a point in urging our government to be very careful in creating new money to pay for worthwhile projects, because carelessness in the creation of new money can lead to runaway inflation.

It is economically helpful if we can provide assistance to one another outside of governmental efforts.

Carl Jakobsson, Bremerton

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bremerton, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
Bremerton, WA
Government
City
Bremerton, WA
leedaily.com

Senior Stimulus: How an Additional $1,400 Check Could Help Social Security Recipients Afford Rising Grocery Costs

The Elderly People Association (i.e. Senior citizens league) one of the biggest as well as leading independent elderly people civil rights associations, presently boasts more than a billion signs on a petition calling for such an immediate fourteen hundred dollars stimulus cheque to deal with extraordinary rising prices. The purpose...
FOOD & DRINKS
americanmilitarynews.com

China creating ‘brain-control weapons’ and weaponizing biotech, US says

The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BGR.com

Fourth stimulus check deadline is 2 weeks away: New $1,400 payments coming soon

Now that the sixth and final child tax credit stimulus payment of 2021 is making its way out to millions of recipients, here’s one update you don’t want to overlook about all this. There’s actually one more check after this one that the IRS is sending out over the final weeks of 2021. And we’ve got all the details about it below so that you don’t have to wonder “where’s my stimulus check?” or when it will arrive.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Trump#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

416
Followers
182
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy