Aldi, the stores everyone is talking about, is about to start construction on their new Louisiana Avenue store next to Race Trac along the I-10 area. Normally, we would like to have physical documentation to support our post, but we are %95.337 sure that this will be Aldi. Also, it was published on Aldi’s website earlier this year that they would be building at 3200 Louisiana Avenue, which is the same address for Race Trac.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO