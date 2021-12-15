ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Dickerson Creek needs Navy's cooperation to ensure health

By Bernie JMW Fleming, Bremerton
Kitsap County, Washington State, and many private donors/landowners have worked hard and spent much treasure to restore this watershed up to federal land. One of the most productive streams here is Dickerson Creek, used by chum and coho in their fall migration. The fish from this creek go into Chico Creek and then directly into Dyes Inlet, then Rich Passage and eventually Elliott Bay. These fish are the second most important food source for the endangered Southern Resident orcas.

The Navy installed a railroad grade over Dickerson in 1944. Initially, one culvert was installed. I believe in the '90s another culvert and mediocre fish ladder were installed. This state has actively been removing culverts; the current $59 million project on Highway 3 is an example.

The Navy has repeatedly been asked to do something about the outdated and hazardous railroad grade over the creek. Water is running under the culverts. Few fish can progress to the natural, and historical, fish break at the falls. Now, instead of lower down, the migration is disrupted by the grade with the consequential die off.

The Navy still uses this railroad. I think most don't have a problem with that. I'm a retired vet myself.

The danger presented by this ancient earth dam and the disruption of an even older salmon migration route is unconscionable. The federal government has made culvert replacement a requirement of this state. The Suquamish have required treaty rights. It's time the Navy repaired a real problem.

Bernie JMW Fleming, Bremerton

Comments / 0

