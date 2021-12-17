ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anoka County, MN

UPDATE: Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Says Missing Teen Has Been Found Safe

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RL2fl_0dNlEcRi00

UPDATE : Andover officials say the teenage girl has been located and safe.

ANDOVER, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Andover are asking the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the teenager was last seen leaving her home around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday. She was wearing a black coat, gray sweatpants, blue winter hat and black boots.

The sheriff’s office said Kennedy is 5-foot-2, 105-110 pounds with light brown, curly hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Kennedy is asked to call Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212 or 911.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin Co. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Sentenced To 2 Years Probation After DWI Rollover Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson has been sentenced to two years’ probation after pleading guilty to fourth-degree DWI after a rollover crash in central Minnesota in the early morning of Dec. 8. As part of his sentencing, Hutchinson has to complete chemical assessment, have no alcohol or controlled substance violations, no driver’s license violations, and submit to random testing. He also was ordered to pay $610 in fines and fees, but will not have to serve any time in jail. Hutchinson, 41, faced four misdemeanor counts: fourth-degree DWI, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Police Seek Help Finding Suspect Involved In Hit-And-Run

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) —  A woman has died after being struck in a hit-and-run Monday night. Authorities are still looking for the suspect. The St. Paul Police Department says officers were called to a fatal hit-and-run crash at Third Street East and White Bear Avenue around 8:40 p.m. When officers arrived, medics had already transported the 34-year-old woman to Regions Hospital where she later died of significant head trauma, said the report. Officer say they found bits and pieces of what appeared to be headlights from a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle has not been found. Authorities ask anyone with information to call 651-266-5693.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

BCA Identifies Willmar Police Sergeant, Officer Involved In Shooting Of August LaFeen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the sergeant and officer involved in the shooting of a man last week in Willmar. Sgt. Ross Livingood and Officer Joseph Schaefbauer of the Willmar Police Department were called to an apartment building last Thursday on the 400 block of 15th Avenue Southwest on a report of an armed man who was threatening to kill his probation officer, according to the BCA. During a confrontation with the suspect — later identified as 56-year-old August LaFeen of Willmar — Livingood shot him in the hand, while Schaefbauer discharged his Taser. The BCA described LaFeen’s gunshot wound as a “minor” injury. LaFeen was treated and taken into custody. He was charged last Friday in Kandiyohi County with six felony counts of making terroristic threats. The BCA says LaFeen was in possession of a “replica gun” during the encounter. Livingood, a 15-year law enforcement veteran, is on standard administrative leave. Schaefbauer, a three-year veteran, remains on active duty. The BCA is still investigating, and says part of the encounter was recorded on police body cameras.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot Near Twin Cities Premium Outlets Dies, Eagan Police Say

EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — Eagan police have identified the 33-year-old man who died a day after being shot at a gas station near the Twin Cities Premium Outlets. Officers were called to the 1900 block of Silver Bell Road just before 7 p.m. on a report of a gunshot victim. Police say the suspect fled the area in a vehicle, then crashed and fled on foot. The suspect was found and arrested, and a weapon was recovered. (credit: CBS) The victim, Faisal A. Abukar, was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries Sunday, according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police are asking for anyone with information on this case to call 651-675-5700.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
EAGAN, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kennedy, MN
Andover, MN
Crime & Safety
Anoka County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Anoka County, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Andover, MN
City
Cottage Grove, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Suspicious Package At Ramsey Courthouse Designed To Look Like ‘Explosive Device’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) —  Authorities say a suspicious package found at the Ramsey County Courthouse early Monday morning was “designed to look like an improvised explosive device (IED).” The Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the courthouse on West Kellogg Boulevard in St. Paul around 7 a.m. Deputies say the package was “designed to look like an improvised explosive device (IED),” with the intent of “terrorizing individuals at the Courthouse.” The courthouse was temporarily evacuated and closed, and traffic was diverted. The St. Paul Police Bomb Squad and the Saint Paul Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team responded to the scene and recovered the package, according to the report. At 9 a.m., the courthouse and streets were reopened. Authorities are investigating the incident.     More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Injured In Separate Shootings In North Mpls. Monday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people, one of them a teenage girl, were injured in separate shootings in north Minneapolis Monday. The girl was shot on the 2100 block of Dupont Avenue North around 8 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department. She was hospitalized with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Earlier in the day, on the 3600 block of Aldrich Avenue North, police responded to a report of a man shot. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive. Police said a vehicle sped from the area after the shooting, and a gun was recovered at the scene.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Victim Identified In Mapleton Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 50-year-old man who was shot several times Sunday morning in southern Minnesota has been identified. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Ronald James Daniel Reid of Mankato. He remains hospitalized with serious injuries. Mapleton police say Reid was shot at about 10:13 a.m. on the 100 block of 4th Avenue Southeast. He was conscious when officers arrived and was taken to an area hospital. Police say they interviewed people who were at the scene, but they haven’t narrowed down a suspect yet, and they didn’t say what may have led up to the shooting. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman Shot Dead In Minneapolis, Marking City’s 93rd Homicide In 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a woman who was found shot died of her injuries Monday morning. This marks the city’s 93rd homicide of 2021. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Longfellow Avenue around 7 a.m. There were reports of a person down in the street. Responders arrived to find a woman with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but died of her injuries. There is not much information available on the circumstances of the shooting, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. The victim was not identified. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcco
CBS Minnesota

8 Shakopee Family Members Evaluated At Hospital After Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Call

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) — The Shakopee Fire Department said eight family members were evaluated at the hospital after a carbon monoxide poisoning call early Tuesday morning. All eight were conscious and alert, and mid-range levels of carbon monoxide were found in their blood. The family called 911 when three of them began feeling ill. The fire department checked and cleared the home. Officials said there were no carbon monoxide detectors in the home. The fire department reminded residents to test detectors regularly and change batteries at least once a year.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 Teenagers Charged In Edina And St. Louis Park Carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three teenagers have been charged Monday in connection to two carjackings in Edina and St. Louis Park. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, both from Minneapolis, face five counts of first-degree aggravated robbery charges for their involvement in separate, but related carjackings in Edina and St. Louis Park on Dec. 9. Another 16-year-old boy from Minneapolis has been charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery for his participation in the St. Louis Park incident, said the release. WCCO does not typically identify juveniles charged with crimes. The state has filed a motion on both former...
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Edina Police Works With Community To ‘Fight Back’ Against Crime

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Newly appointed Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn talked with concerned residents about new tactics being used to tackle the recent uptick in crime. “They’re upset, they’re scared, they’re concerned; they want to talk about it,” Milburn said. Milburn may be new to this community, but he is not new to fighting crime. The 30-year veteran outlined the surge in crime Edina is facing, and the steps police and community must take together to fight back. “If we go back to the beginning of Nov.12, what we started to see was an increase in burglaries and car thefts,” Milburn said. Between Nov. 12...
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

New York Mills Officer Dies Of COVID Complications, Flags Ordered At Half-Staff

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Flags will be flown at half-staff Tuesday in honor and remembrance of a central Minnesota police officer who died of COVID-19 complications. New York Mills Police Officer Ronald Smith died last week. He’s been in law enforcement for 14 years, serving also with the Perham and Wadena police departments, as well as the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association, Smith died following a month-long battle with COVID-19. RELATED: Gov. Tim Walz And Family Test Positive For COVID-19 “Officer Smith was a police officer who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues, making...
NEW YORK MILLS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

2 Arrested After Corcoran Police Chase

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Authorities say two suspects have been arrested following a police chase in Corcoran Friday night. A Corcoran police officer found a suspicious pick-up truck driving away from Rush Creek Reserve near County Road 10 around 11 p.m., according to the Corcoran Police Department. The officer followed the truck and noted several traffic violations and attempted to stop the truck. The truck did not stop and the officer pursued. According to the report, the truck drove into a field in the northwest corner of Cain and County Road 30 and became stuck. Two suspects fled from the truck. Police say the truck was...
CORCORAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove

Originally published Dec. 20, 2021 COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — Some Twin Cities students walked out of class Monday after they say a teacher used a racial slur. Students at Park High School in Cottage Grove stood outside with signs to protest what they call “countless racially-motivated incidents” by teachers and staff. One student told WCCO a teacher recently called another student the n-word. (credit: CBS) The South Washington County School District says they had several complaints about a teacher last week, and that teacher no longer works with the district. The Park High School Black Student Union organized Monday’s walkout.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Update: Lakeville Police Say Missing Woman Located Safe

UPDATE: Lakeville police say the woman has been found safe and is with her family. Previous story below. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the south metro are asking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. The Lakeville Police Department says the 54-year-old woman was last seen Thursday afternoon walking away from a home on the 18700 block of Jasper way. Investigators say there is concern for her welfare and are asking neighbors to check their home surveillance footage for anyone matching her description. Authorities describe her as thin and standing about 5-feet-5-inches tall. She was last seen wearing a dark knee-length parka, blue jeans, and Ugg-style boots. Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Lakeville police at 651-322-2323.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
LAKEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bemidji Police Seek Help Finding Missing 15-Year-Old Nevaeh Kingbird

BEMIDJI, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help in searching for Nevaeh Kingbird, a 15-year-old girl who was reported as a runway in late October. Authorities say Kingbird was last seen leaving a party around Carter Circle on the southern end of the city around 1 a.m. on Oct. 22. She was later seen leaving a second residence at Southview Terrace Park around 2 a.m. Police have searched the areas, but have not been able to gather any information about her whereabouts. Credit: Bemidji Police Department Since she was reported missing, Kingbird has not been in contact with family or...
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minn. BCA Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Willmar Where Man Shot In Hand

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced that an investigation is underway following an incident where an officer fired their handgun and another deployed their Taser. The incident involved minor injuries. According to the BCA, Willmar police officers responded Thursday afternoon to an apartment complex at 400 15th Avenue Southwest on the report of an armed man who was threatening to kill a probation officer. When officers arrived, they found the man inside the building. Then, at one point, an officer discharged a firearm while another discharged a Taser. “The man sustained a minor gunshot injury to a...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin Co. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Pleads Guilty To DWI

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson entered a guilty plea on Thursday to a fourth-degree DWI in connection to a rollover crash in central Minnesota in the early morning of Dec. 8. Hutchinson, 41, faced four misdemeanor counts: fourth-degree DWI, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 within two hours, and carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol. Hutchinson pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence, but after his guilty plea, the remaining charges will be dismissed as under Minnesota law he can only be...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 67, Killed In Blue Earth Co. Crash Involving Semi Truck

PEMBERTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A 67-year-old woman killed in a crash with a semi truck has been identified as Linda Ann Shell, of Elysian. The crash happened Thursday around 2 p.m. Police say that a Ford Taurus being driven by Shell collided with a semi truck on Highway 83 near 627th Avenue in Pemberton. Shell was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The driver of the semi truck was not injured.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
PEMBERTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Izaich Mardis, 14, Last Seen Leaving Roseville Home For School Tuesday Morning

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Roseville police need the public’s help to find a missing teenage boy. Izaich Mardis, 14, was last seen leaving his residence for school Tuesday, but he never arrived and hasn’t been heard from since. Izaich Mardis (credit: Roseville Police) Mardis was last seen wearing a gray puffy coat with a red hooded sweatshirt underneath, black sweat pants, a Minnesota Twins winter stocking cap and a Twins backpack. Call 651-767-0640, or 911, if you have any information on his whereabouts.   More On WCCO.com: Moorhead Police: 4 Adults, 3 Children Found Dead Inside Home ‘It’s Everything Everyone Fears’: Brian Lange Becomes 1st Minnesota Firefighter To Die From COVID Man Shot Near Twin Cities Premium Outlets Dies, Eagan Police Say Minnesota Fox Rescue Group Gets National Attention After Viral Video Kim Potter Trial Updates
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
47K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy