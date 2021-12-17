UPDATE: Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Says Missing Teen Has Been Found Safe
UPDATE : Andover officials say the teenage girl has been located and safe.
ANDOVER, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Andover are asking the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the teenager was last seen leaving her home around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday. She was wearing a black coat, gray sweatpants, blue winter hat and black boots.
The sheriff’s office said Kennedy is 5-foot-2, 105-110 pounds with light brown, curly hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about Kennedy is asked to call Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212 or 911.
More On WCCO.com :
- ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband
- Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict
- ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove
- How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
Comments / 0