Kimberly Goesling open letter to American Airlines CEO

American Airlines announced Tuesday who will succeed CEO Doug Parker, who is set to retire at the end of March 2022. Parker, who has had a career in airline leadership for decades, is set to step down from his chief executive officer position on March 31, according to a news release. He will continue to serve as the chairman of the Fort Worth-based company’s board of directors. Robert Isom, the airline’s current president, who oversees the company’s operations, planning, marketing, sales, alliances and pricing, will take over the role and join the board on the last day of March.
