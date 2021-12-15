ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Kimberly Goesling open letter to American Airlines CEO

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKimberly Goesling reads aloud an open letter addressed to American...

www.star-telegram.com

Post-Bulletin

Flight attendants, Southwest Airlines CEO ‘on same page’ with face masks

The head of the nation’s largest flight attendants union says Southwest CEO Gary Kelly has assured her that he supports a federal mask mandate for airline passengers, despite his comments at a Capitol Hill hearing Wednesday casting doubts on whether face coverings increase COVID-19 protection on planes. “And Gary...
CBS DFW

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly Tests Positive For Covid-19 After Testifying Before Congress

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines said CEO Gary Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19. The airline’s confirmation comes two days after Kelly testified before the US Senate Commerce Committee along with executives from other airlines. (Credit: CBSDFW.COM) Southwest said before the hearing Wednesday, Kelly had tested negative for the virus multiple times. In a statement Friday afternoon, an airline spokesperson said, “Gary tested positive after returning home, experiencing mild symptoms, and taking a PCR test. Gary is doing well and currently resting at home, he has been fully vaccinated and received the booster earlier this year.” During the hearing, Kelly sat next to American Airlines...
CNN

Delta CEO: Masks are still important on planes

New York (CNN Business) — Delta CEO Ed Bastian thinks wearing masks on airplanes is a good idea. The day after Southwest CEO Gary Kelly suggested at a Senate hearing that wearing masks on a plane was not necessary, Bastian said he doesn't agree. He said masks would be necessary for the foreseeable future.
CBS DFW

American And Southwest Airlines CEOs Explain Recent Flight Delays, Cancellations During Senate Hearing

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly explained the recent operational hiccups their airlines experienced. They both said violent attacks against airline employees have made it more challenging for the airlines to recover from serious disruptions to their flight schedules. During a U.S. Senate Commerce Committee hearing Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 15, Parker told Senators the heavy winds at DFW International Airport at the end of the October left planes and employees in the wrong places, as the airline had to cancel about 2,000 flights over a four-day period. “It was a seriously disruptive event that would...
ABC30 Fresno

Airline CEOs face lawmakers on cancellations, delays despite $54B bailout

Major U.S. airline CEOs were in the hot seat on Capitol Hill Wednesday afternoon, questioned by lawmakers on whether they appropriately spent billions in taxpayer dollars. The airline industry received a bailout of $54 billion at the height of the pandemic when air travel came to a screeching halt. The goal was to preserve airline jobs, and in return airlines agreed to place limits on executive compensation, eliminate stock buybacks and dividends and not involuntary furlough employees.
newsy.com

American Airlines Aggressively Hiring To Avert Major Cancellations

Major airlines like American, Southwest, Delta and United will speak with the Senate Transportation Committee Wednesday afternoon to examine the industry. The Senate committee will be asking for an update on the $50 billion in aid airlines received during the pandemic. Meanwhile, American Airlines says it's going to aggressively hire...
Flight Global.com

American Airlines’ incoming CEO Isom names executive team

American Airlines has announced changes to its senior leadership team when current president Robert Isom takes over as chief executive on 31 March 2022. The Fort Worth-based carrier says on 14 December that the group will consist of nine executives who bring “diverse skills and unmatched experience” to lead the airline out of the global Covid-19 crisis.
bloomberglaw.com

American Airlines Attorneys Fill Top Jobs Under Incoming CEO

After naming a new chief executive officer last week, American Airlines Group Inc. is promoting attorneys Priya Aiyar and Stephen Johnson to top leadership positions. Aiyar will be senior vice president of corporate affairs and chief legal officer when she starts March 31. She has been senior vice president and general counsel at American since September 2019.
kfgo.com

American Airlines CEO: U.S. COVID-19 aid ‘saved’ industry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker will tell a U.S. Senate committee that $54 billion in COVID-19 U.S. government assistance “saved the airline industry,” according to testimony seen by Reuters. Parker is set to testify alongside the chief executives of Southwest Airlines and United...
ZDNet

American Airlines just made a startling admission about the future

You think you know the world and how it works, and then along comes something few have ever experienced and the whole world order shifts. That's very much what happened when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and so many people were stuck. At home, that is. All those two years ago,...
KLTV

American CEO Parker becomes latest airline chief to exit

DALLAS (AP) - American Airlines CEO Doug Parker will retire next March and be replaced by the airline’s current president, Robert Isom. American said Tuesday that Parker will remain chairman. Isom had been the heir apparent for several years at the airline, which is based in Fort Worth, Texas. Parker has spent two decades as an airline CEO since becoming the head of America West Airlines just days before the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

American Airlines CEO set to retire in March; company announces successor

American Airlines announced Tuesday who will succeed CEO Doug Parker, who is set to retire at the end of March 2022. Parker, who has had a career in airline leadership for decades, is set to step down from his chief executive officer position on March 31, according to a news release. He will continue to serve as the chairman of the Fort Worth-based company’s board of directors. Robert Isom, the airline’s current president, who oversees the company’s operations, planning, marketing, sales, alliances and pricing, will take over the role and join the board on the last day of March.
FORT WORTH, TX

