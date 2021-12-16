Neighbors Come To Rescue After House Explosion In Vineland Left 2 Women Injured: ‘Help Me, My Leg Is Stuck’

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — A house explosion in Vineland, New Jersey left two women injured on Wednesday afternoon, officials say. Fire crews were called to the scene at 3791 Cornucopia Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

The force of the explosion blew the walls out of the building and only left the cement foundation standing. Insulation is stuck in the trees and parts of the house are scattered all over the lawn, including Christmas decorations.

Both women were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

People who live nearby the house rushed to the scene and pulled at least one person from the rubble.

“I saw one guy walking over toward the side of the house and he’s pointing, ‘We need help over here,’” Steven Tramontana, a neighbor said. “There was a lady stuck under a wall outside, she was about 30 feet from the house and she says, ‘What happened?’ I said, ‘There was an explosion.’ She goes, ‘Help me, my leg is stuck.’ So I got a two by four and I lifted up the wall and she pulled out her leg. And then I said, ‘I’ll help you out. I’ll get you out.’”

Tramontana said there was a concern about another explosion as they were trying to help.

“I didn’t know if something else was going to explode,” Tramontana said. “But when I heard a lady yelling, the guy said, ‘She’s here.’ I just went up on the debris and helped her out.”

Fire crews are still on the scene monitoring hot spots. The cause of the explosion is not known at this time, officials say.

“Numerous utilities are on location, investigations have been started, but we have no determination or cause, or actually what has happened yet,” Luigi Tramontana, chief of the Vineland Fire Department, said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.