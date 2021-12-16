Aurora Shooting: 17-Year-Old Peyton Blitstein’s Dad Waiting To Learn If Charges Will Be Filed Against Former Greenwood Village Officer

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – There are still no arrests or charges in a shooting that injured an ex-police officer and claimed the life of 17-year-old Vista PEAK Preparatory student Peyton Blitstein in Aurora last month.

Aurora police told CBS via email on Monday, “There is no ‘time frame’ for these investigations to be completed. Detectives are ensuring that they have a complete and thorough case to present to the District Attorney’s Office.”

Peyton’s father says he is concerned about how long the investigation is taking into the Nov. 24 shooting and says no matter the outcome, he is hopeful his family will get more information soon.

“I want him prosecuted to the fullest extent if that comes down to it,” Todd Blitstein said of the ex-officer, “but if they come down and Peyton’s the aggressor and it was his fault, then I want my family to be able to say Peyton was at fault and we need to move on.”

The former officer, Adam Holen, worked for Greenwood Village police for 5 years before he resigned for personal reasons on Nov. 1.

“You do know there’s an adult and there’s a kid involved and as adults we’re told to de-escalate the situation and I don’t necessarily know if that did de-escalate the situation,” said Blitstein.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will decide whether to file charges.