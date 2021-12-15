ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iota, LA

Iota man killed in two-vehicle crash

By KATC News
 2 days ago
A two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning claimed the life of an Iota man.

State Police say the crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on Louisiana Highway 98 near Mamou Prairie Road in Acadia Parish. 42-year-old Jerry J. Menou was driving a Chevy Malibu onto LA 98 from a private driveway, when police say Menou failed to yield and drove into the path of an eastbound Ford F150. The Malibu was struck on the right side by the F150.

Menou was unrestrained and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and passenger of the F150 weren't restrained, but weren't injured.

Standard toxicology samples were obtained from Menou and results are pending. The driver of the F150 submitted a breath sample indicating no alcohol present and showed no signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.

State Police Troop I has investigated 59 fatal crashes resulting in 70 deaths in 2021.

