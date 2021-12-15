ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountlake Terrace, WA

Large fire causes $400,000 in damage to Mountlake Terrace garage

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 2 days ago
Mountlake Terrace garage fire

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — A large fire caused $400,000 in damage to a Mountlake Terrace garage, fire officials said.

Fire crews responded around 1:20 p.m. Dec. 14 to the garage fire, located in the 21700 block of 48th Avenue West.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story detached garage. They fought the fire externally and were able to keep the flames from spreading to the main residence.

Damage from the fire is estimated to be more than $400,000.

South County Fire is investigating the cause.

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

