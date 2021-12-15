ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One injured in Hamlet shooting

By Daily Journal
 2 days ago
HAMLET — Officers with the Hamlet Police Department were called to a shooting that took place off of Beeler Avenue at 5:41 p.m. on Tuesday.

One individual was injured and transported to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, according to an email from Sergeant Anthony Zeppetella.

“We are currently working through the evidence and following leads,” Zeppetella said, adding that they cannot discuss any suspects at this time.

Investigators are requesting anyone with information about the incident to contact the Hamlet Police Department at (910) 582-2551 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at (910) 997-5454.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]

