Zanesville, OH

Woman pleads guilty to felonies after executing German Shepherd

By Christine Holmes, Zanesville Times Recorder
 2 days ago
ZANESVILLE — A 61-year-old Zanesville woman with no prior criminal record pleaded guilty to a trio of felonies Wednesday after being accused of killing a dog over the summer.

Patricia Dyer was originally charged with one first-degree felony count of kidnapping, one second-degree felony count of burglary, one third-degree felony count of tampering with evidence, one fifth-degree felony count of cruelty to animals, one fifth-degree felony count of possession of criminal tools and one first-degree misdemeanor count of theft.

She instead pleaded guilty to burglary as a third-degree felony, prohibitions concerning companion animals, a fifth-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

According to Muskingum County Assistant Prosecutor John Litle, Dyer was arrested in late summer after a dispute with a tenant turned deadly.

Dyer is the manager at Friendly Hills Grange Camp and Conference Center in Zanesville, where she was having trouble getting an unwanted camper to leave.

According to Litle, police were first called to the camp in August, as Dyer was threatening to evict the tenant's 5-year-old German Shepherd, Lincoln.

Dyer was informed that she would have to file a former eviction in court in order to get the man and his dog to leave the property. A few weeks later, however, Dyer found her own solution to the problem.

According to Litle, while the dog's owner was away from the camper in the shower house, he heard Dyer's golf cart coming down the road.

Becoming concerned for his dog, he got dressed so he could check on the situation.

But he found himself locked inside the shower house by the padlock outside.

Meanwhile, Litle said Dyer had broken into the camper and put Lincoln in her golf cart.

By the time the dog's owner kicked the door down, it was too late. He had already heard a gunshot by the riverside.

"She produced a handgun and executed Lincoln," Litle said in court.

The owner found his way to Dyer where Litle said she was standing over his dead dog with the gun in hand.

According to Litle, Dyer took off in her golf cart and went into hiding.

When police arrived to investigate, they grew concerned that something had happened to Dyer after seeing the blood.

She couldn't be found and wouldn't answer her phone.

It was later discovered that she had been staying in the campground's bunkhouse.

Litle said she later acknowledged that she shot Lincoln in the head because his owner wouldn't leave the grounds.

"That's just a very unfortunate set of events," Litle said.

Dyer faces the possibility of prison when she is sentenced at a later date.

Comments / 7

Karen
2d ago

i hope she goes to prison that dog was innocent .she did it for revenge on the guy because he wouldn't leave .

9
Vics
2d ago

What a horrible person to kill an innocent dog over a problem with it's owner!!!😡

7
Denise Smlth
2d ago

Prison. She was advised on how to handle the situation legally. So it would've taken a little more time for the eviction. Minding one's own business, until that time, seems to be a character flaw of people these days. Being judge and jury isn't an entitlement awarded anyone.

2
