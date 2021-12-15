ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots Granted Marketing Rights In Germany As Part Of Worldwide NFL Initiative

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 2 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL’s efforts to grow around the world moved forward on Wednesday, as the league announced that 18 teams had been granted access to 26 international markets for the purpose of “marketing, fan engagement and commercialization.”

The New England Patriots were one of those 18 teams, as the Patriots are one of four teams that was granted home marketing area rights in Germany.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft teased this announcement a day earlier, when he stepped to the podium during German fullback Jakob Johnson’s press conference.

While some believed the announcement might be a game played in Germany, that step of the NFL’s process has not yet arrived. For now, the league believes this marketing effort is “part of an important, long-term, strategic effort to enable clubs to build their global brands while driving NFL fan growth internationally.”

Prior to signing Johnson, the Patriots employed German-born Sebastian Vollmer from 2009-16.

The announcement noted that teams can begin their marketing efforts on Jan. 1. As to what the rights specifically are, “clubs will have access to international markets for at least a five-year term, during which a club will have rights to pursue activities in that international market that are consistent with what they can do in their domestic HMA. This includes in-person and digital marketing, corporate sponsorship sales, fan events and activations, youth football activities, merchandise sales and co-marketing relationships with other sports and entertainment properties in the market.”

The complete list of countries and teams is below.

AUSTRALIA
Los Angeles Rams

BRAZIL
Miami Dolphins

CANADA
Minnesota Vikings
Seattle Seahawks

CHINA
Los Angeles Rams

GERMANY
Carolina Panthers
Kansas City Chiefs
New England Patriots
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MEXICO
Arizona Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Houston Texans
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Rams
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers

SPAIN
Chicago Bears
Miami Dolphins

UNITED KINGDOM
Chicago Bears
Jacksonville Jaguars
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
New York Jets
San Francisco 49ers

