Surveys say Seattle is among the best cities for singles and partying?! Uh, no

The defense rested its case Friday in the trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Wright in April, took the stand in her own defense and through tears, tried to explain the fatal shooting. Jennifer Mayerle reports.
A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals...
Law enforcement in Fairfax, Virginia on Friday announced they have a suspected serial killer in custody, two days after officials discovered human remains in a container left in a wooded area. The suspect was identified as Anthony Robinson, 35. Authorities also named Cheyenne Brown, a 29-year-old Washington, D.C., woman who...
Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday they expect to submit an application for the use of their COVID-19 vaccine in children under five years old in the "first half of 2022" as they test a third dose for the age group. Pfizer said it is studying a third small dose of...
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will "re-join the team for games and practices in which he is eligible to participate," the team tweeted on Friday. He has been benched since the start of the season because he did not get vaccinated against COVID-19. "We believe that the addition of Kyrie...
(CNN) — The US Senate overnight confirmed more than three dozen of President Joe Biden's nominees to ambassador posts, ending a months-long Republican-led blockade on quick consideration of the diplomatic nominations. Rahm Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago and White House chief of staff for President Barack Obama, was...
All of the U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service. On Thursday, the Marine Corps said it has discharged 103...
Chris Noth has been dropped as a client by A3 Artists Agency, a prominent Los Angeles talent agency. The "Sex and the City" and "And Just Like That" star, best known for his role as Mr. Big, is "no longer a client," an A3 Artists Agency spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.
Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
