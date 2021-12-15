ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to building fire at E Avenue NW and Ellis Boulevard NW

 2 days ago
Cedar Rapids, IOWA – According to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

It happened at the Johnson Gas Appliance Company located at E Avenue NW and Ellis Boulevard NW.

Cedar Rapids Fire Department crews responded to a report of a building fire.

The responding crews discovered that the blaze burned through and collapsed a large section of the roof.

Officials said that the building sustained severe fire, smoke and water damage to the majority of the structure.

First responders blocked several streets in the area of the fire.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

