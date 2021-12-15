Pillsbury and Quinn Emanuel Team Up on Trade Secrets Suit for Biotech Company IQVIA

US jurors heard clashing visions Thursday at fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes's trial, with prosecutors calling her a fraudster in closing arguments and the defense claiming she truly believed in her blood testing startup. Holmes potentially faces years in prison if convicted on allegations she defrauded investors and clients of her once-hyped firm Theranos, which collapsed after it was revealed the machines did not work as promised. The closing arguments in San Jose, California mark the nearing end of the high-profile case that has drawn intense media attention and posed questions about how far startups can bend the truth. "Holmes chose fraud over business failure, she chose to be dishonest. That choice was not only callous, it was criminal," argued prosecutor Jeff Schenk, saying she knew the company would not deliver its grand vision.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO