Free COVID-19 testing kits are available at the front lobby information desk at Iowa City City Hall

 2 days ago
Iowa City, IOWA – According to the city officials, free COVID-19 testing kits are available at the front lobby information desk at Iowa City City Hall.

Dear Iowans, officials said that the COVID-19 testing kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The COVID-19 testing kits should only be taken for immediate use by either the person picking up the test kit, or by a family member.

There is a limit of four per household, officials said.

The saliva-based test kits are made available through Test Iowa and the sample should be returned to the nearest UPS drop-off location.

This story will be updated.

