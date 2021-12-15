2022 Recruiting Class: Second Wave of Signees Caps off National Signing Day

19 of the Bearcats' 20 commitments put pen to paper on Wednesday.

CINCINNATI — The second group of signees from the Bearcats 2022 recruiting class put pen to paper on Wednesday. Every player save for one in the 20-player class signed their NLI's to attend Cincinnati. Tight end Danny Lewis is the only player who didn't sign on Wednesday. The three-star is etching his signature on the normal Signing Day in February.

Check out highlights of the next nine signees from Cincinnati's social media team.

Body is three-star safety from Gateway (Monroeville, PA).

Lewis is a three-star sniper from Kalamazoo Central (Kalamazoo, MI).

Richesson is a three-star recruit and the first Elite 11 quarterback in program history. He played high school football for former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer at Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, TN).

Eugenio is a four-star defensive end from Gaither (Tampa, FL) and is the highest-rated defensive signing in program history.

Peterson is a three-star wide receiver from Columbia (Lake City, FL).

Bridges is a three-star cornerback from The Bullis School (Potomac, MD).

Gillison is a three-star defensive end from Pickerington Central (Pickerington, OH). He joins his high school teammate C.J. Doggette Jr. as members of the Bearcats' 2022 class.

Thompson is a three-star linebacker from St. Francis De Sales (Columbus, OH).

Kalen Carroll is a three-star cornerback from Center Grove (Greenwood, IN).

Cincinnati sports the best Group of 5 recruiting class in the country and arguably the best of any team making up the new Big 12 . They'll be tuned in on New Year's Eve watching current stars do something they hope to accomplish every single year: compete in the College Football Playoff.

Check out our opening half highlight piece on the first ten signees here .

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati's Defense Swallows FAMU

Signing Signals: Tracking When and Where UC Football Commits are Putting pen to Paper

UC Moves up to No. 25 in ESPN's Latest 2022 Class Rankings

Bearcats Offensive Lineman Vince McConnell Playing in 2022 Hula Bowl

Ahmad Gardner, Coby Bryant Earn AP All-America Honors

Former Bearcats Offensive Tackle James Hudson III a key Piece in Browns' Playoff Hopes

Quarterbacks Bo Nix, Kedon Slovis entering Transfer Portal, Bearcats' Options Grow

Former UC Quarterback Zach Collaros Wins Third CFL Grey Cup

Three Man Weave: Xavier Dominates UC for Third-Straight Crosstown Shootout Victory

Wes Miller Takes Blame Following Xavier's Dominant Performance in Crosstown Shootout

On This Date: Bearcats Hire Luke Fickell Five Years Ago Today

Jalen Ramsey Praises Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner and Coby Bryant After Duo Receives National Recognition

Cincinnati Lands Commitment From Three-Star 2023 Guard Evan Tengesdahl

Bearcats Extend Scholarship Offer to 2024 Quarterback Doran Moore Jr.

Bearcats Offer 2022 Wide Receiver Decoldest Crawford

Bearcats Offer 2023 Wide Receiver Jacob Page and 2024 Wide Receiver Tae Johnson

UC Attacks Defense on Recruiting Trail, Offers Four Players

Bearcats Offer a Dual-Threat Quarterback and two Offensive Linemen

Ahmad Gardner Taken by Kansas City Chiefs in Latest Mock Draft

Bearcats add Delaware Kicker Ryan Coe From Transfer Portal

Luke Fickell Named Home Depot Coach of the Year

Bearcats Peppered All Over Mel Kiper's Latest 2022 NFL Draft Rankings

Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman Praises Bearcats: "I'm Gonna Be Rooting Like Heck for Them'

Former Cincinnati Basketball Forward Herb Jones Dead at age 51

Bearcats Open as Double-Digit Underdogs in Cotton Bowl Against Alabama

Report: Luke Fickell Interviewed With Lions Last Year, More NFL Teams Could be Interested

Ticket Punched: Luke Fickell's Bearcats Defy Odds, Should be Playoff Bound After Win Over Houston

Listen: Wes Miller Discusses Swift Jacket Removals During Games

The All Bearcats UC Football MVPs

Top 2022 Edge Rusher Mario Eugenio Commits to Cincinnati

Mario Eugenio: 'Cincinnati is a Different Vibe'

Bearcats Offer Rising 2023 Wide Receiver Tyler Williams

Alec Pierce Projected as Possible First-Round Pick by Evaluator

Bearcats Men's Basketball Adds Third Piece to 2022 Recruiting Class

UC Football Lands Commitment From Elite 11 Quarterback

Wes Miller and UC Sign Two Recruits From 2022 Class

UC Football Lands Four-Star Linebacker Trevor Carter

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk