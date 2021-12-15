ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Q&A: Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley on sharing Leda

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — It’s not often that two actors inhabit the same role seamlessly in a movie. But in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley play a woman in vastly different chapters in her life with a rare harmony....

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Olivia Colman delivers another stellar performance in HBO's Landscapers

"The lazy praise about an actor who is good in everything they do is to say, 'I would watch them read the phone book,'" says Kevin Fallon of the Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress' performance in HBO's true-crime limited series. "It’s dumb. And also not true. You wouldn’t watch someone read the phone book. It’s a phone book! It would be boring as hell, no matter who it was. Also, do phone books even exist anymore? Anyway, let’s find one. Because, despite everything I just said, I would watch Olivia Colman read the phone book. (Someone find a phone book!) I would watch Olivia Colman say 'I pooed in a cupboard!' with verve...This is all to say that Olivia Colman is always good. Always captivating. Always doing something that surprises you entirely, but is also entirely perfect. Which is exactly what she does in Landscapers...I don’t have to tell you that she is astonishing in it. Maybe I don’t even have to tell you how she is astonishing in it is surprising. And yet, here we are, once again gobsmacked by her performance in something, and how she took it in a direction we could never have imagined or expected, and then, again, blew us away. In Landscapers, she plays a British housewife who claims that she heard her mother shoot and kill her father, and then killed her mother while being provoked. Her husband then helped her bury the bodies and, more than a decade later, they were found out. (Based on a true story!) Reading that description, you obviously can’t know what to expect from a performance like this. But I never imagined the one that Colman gives. She has an uncanny way of flitting between heartbreaking and hilarious with a dexterity that should be studied, especially because the polar points of that range never for a second read as anything but human and grounded. The simple act of being a human being is very funny, just as it is absolutely horrifying and profound. She taps into the extremes of that existence so naturally that it reminds you how regular it is to skate between them."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Adele
Financial Times

The unstoppable rise of Jessie Buckley

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. I have just ordered a pair of coffees at the Corinthia hotel on London’s Embankment when Jessie Buckley’s number flicks up on my phone. “Hi, it’s Jess. You’re not going to believe this,” she says, a note of exasperated laughter in her voice, “I’m stuck in the revolving door…”
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Olivia Colman and David Thewlis Star in a Twisted New True-Crime Love Story

Landscapers is a true-crime drama with a difference. Directed by Will Sharpe and written by Ed Sinclair, it tells the story of Susan and Christopher Edwards, a British couple who were sentenced to life in prison in 2014 for killing Susan’s parents and burying them in their own back garden in 1998. For 15 years, the pair worked their way through more than £250,000 of their victims’ savings, buying so much Hollywood memorabilia that they were eventually plunged into debt. After fleeing to France and running out of options, Christopher confessed to his stepmother who contacted the police. The bodies were finally discovered and the couple turned themselves in. When interrogated, they maintained that Susan’s mother had killed her father—a man who Susan claims sexually abused her as a child—and that Susan had then shot her mother. However, prosecutors argued that their motives were financial.
MOVIES
starlocalmedia.com

Olivia Colman's dog has diabetes

Olivia Colman's dog has been diagnosed with diabetes. The 47-year-old actress has revealed her pet pooch Alfred Lord Wagyson needs insulin to keep his blood sugar at the right level, and she admitted he's been a "brave, good boy" throughout the ordeal. She's quoted by The Sun newspaper's TV Biz...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Q A#Ap#British#Irish
The Independent

Landscapers review: Olivia Colman dazzles as a real-life murderer in strange, gorgeous celebration of English eccentricity

Susan (Olivia Colman) and Chris Edwards (David Thewlis) are on the run in France. They are a curious, somewhat fusty middle-aged couple, in old coats and sensible footwear. Money is tight. Chris’s faltering French isn’t much help in job interviews. But although they’re desperate, they still have each other, love that they express in unusual ways. “I’d eat a croissant out of a bin for you,” Susan says. She still has her beloved films, especially westerns, somewhere to escape to when it all gets too much. But the pressure is mounting, and her love of old Hollywood memorabilia is...
MOVIES
leedaily.com

Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley in ‘Cabaret’: Theater Review

Rebecca Frecknall, a rising star director, revisits the traditional Kander & Ebb musical in Cabaret starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley. The musical features the divine decadence and the rise of Nazism in Weimar-era Berlin. And it has done proper justice to the original 1966 musical. Previous Cabaret Performances. Since...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Olivia Colman's Oscar is in a 'secret place'

Olivia Colman keeps her Oscar in a "secret place". The 47-year-old actress won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in 'The Favourite', but Olivia admits she finds it to be "a bit embarrassing if anyone comes to the house". The actress - who recently moved into a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
arcamax.com

Olivia Colman unlikely to work with husband again

Olivia Colman has suggested she won't work with her husband again. The Oscar-winning actress stars in new real-life murder drama 'Landscapers', which was written by her spouse Ed Sinclair, and she admitted it did't go down to well when he tried to give her feedback. Reflecting on working together for...
CELEBRITIES
jack1065.com

A Minute with: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Olivia Colman on ‘The Lost Daughter’

LONDON (Reuters) – Maggie Gyllenhaal brings Elena Ferrante’s novel “The Lost Daughter” to the big screen for her directorial debut, a gripping drama about motherhood choices starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman. Colman plays Leda, who while alone on holiday in Greece, befriends a young mother and...
MOVIES
The Independent

Olivia Colman accidentally insults Jack Whitehall’s acting skills on The Graham Norton Show

Olivia Colman accidentally insulted Jack Whitehall’s acting skills on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night (10 December), much to the delight of the studio audience.The pair appeared on the show, alongside Cynthia Erivo, with Whitehall discussing his new role in the family comedy Clifford the Big Red Dog.After showing a clip from the film, Norton told Whitehall: “This is a breakthrough role for you Jack, because you have an American accent.”“Yes, I was doing an American accent,” said Whitehall, to which Colman replied brutally: “What, in that clip?”“Yes!” said Whitehall, “Olivia!” He then put his head in his...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Superworm' Trailer Reveals the Voices of Matt Smith and Olivia Colman in BBC Special

The BBC has revealed the trailer for Superworm, a stop-motion comedy special that is set to premiere this Christmas. Based on the children’s book by author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler, the story follows a worm that is immensely popular among the animals because it uses its super-strength and elasticity to keep everyone out of harm’s way. But when Superworm is kidnapped, its best friend and the other small animals will have to band together to go to the rescue.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Everyone is saying the same thing about Olivia Colman's new crime series Landscapers

Olivia Colman can basically do now wrong, we all know that, but her latest series Landscapers seems to have particularly impressed viewers. The series is a dramatised version of the story of Susan and Christopher Edwards who were accused of the murders of her parents back in 1998. It's not been out long but fans are already taking to Twitter to make the same point about the show.
TV SERIES
Elle

Maggie Gyllenhaal Is Done Compromising

Maggie Gyllenhaal has always had a voice. It just wasn't always heard. ‘Rarely, I would feel satisfied,’ sighs the Oscar-nominated star, talking us through her illustrious two decades-long acting career. ‘So much of the time, I had to make huge compromises about how much of my mind was able to make it into my work. And I just got tired of it.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy