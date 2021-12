Today, Nintendo announced on Twitter that Nintendo Switch players can now see their gaming stats for their annual year in review. Players who are subscribed to receive emails from Nintendo can see a short summary of their gaming stats via an email sent out today. However, if you want to check out your full gaming stats in a more cinematic viewing experience, you will need to log in to your Nintendo Account online. Once you log in, a personalized slideshow of your gaming stats will play on the screen. You have the option to let your stats automatically play out to experience an interactive slideshow, or you can manually jump to specific parts within the slideshow.

