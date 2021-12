STOCKTON (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after an inmate at the San Joaquin County Jail died over the weekend. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says correctional officers found the 44-year-old man unresponsive in his single-person jail cell. Other staff and medics were immediately called for help, authorities say. Life-saving measures were started by officers until medics took over, but the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the inmate has not been released at this point, but the sheriff’s office says he had been in custody since Dec. 5 on two misdemeanor warrants. He was set to be released from custody on Dec. 29. An investigation is now pending to determine the man’s cause of death.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO