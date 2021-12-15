How to watch the season finale of ‘Survivor’ tonight (12/15/21): time, channel, free live stream

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Hallmark Channel will debut new movies at 8 p.m. The new Miracles of Christmas movies air at 10 p.m. on Saturdays. The synopsis - “On the first night of Hanukkah, optometrist Sara Levin (Lavi) receives a gift from an anonymous suitor. The note offers clues to the giver’s identity and suggests that the coming week will reveal whether their relationship will bloom in time to celebrate the eighth night of Hanukkah together. Recently having re-entered the dating world, Sara must figure out which of her last few online and real-life dates is her admirer. A new gift arrives each day, offering more clues but even more questions. Rising to the challenge, Sara plays by the rules and is clever with her sleuthing. While planning the Hanukkah fundraiser ball, lighting the menorah, making latkes and spinning the dreidel, Sara discovers that her one true love could be someone she never expected.”

