ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

With final A380 test flight, Airbus draws a heart in the German sky

By Alex Hider
WXYZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirbus is preparing to make the final delivery of its iconic A380 jumbo jet in the coming days. With the model officially being retired following the delivery, Airbus officials decided to send the A380 out...

www.wxyz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

After 15 Years of Production, Airbus Delivers Its Last A380 Superjumbo Jet

The final Airbus A380 is up and out the door. The airline manufacturer delivered the last of its double-decker superjumbo jets to Emirates on Tuesday, according to a press release from the company. The handoff, which took place in Hamburg, Germany, puts an end to a 15-year production run for the gigantic airplane. The A380—which was announced in 1990 and made its debut nearly two decades later, in 2007—was Airbus’s attempt to knock the Boeing 747 off its perch. It didn’t accomplish this goal, but that doesn’t make the aircraft any less impressive. The plane has two full decks and typically seats...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbus A380#Emirates Airlines#Aircraft#Cnn
simpleflying.com

Will We See Another Aircraft As Large As The Airbus A380?

Airbus has finished building the Airbus A380, having delivered the last jet of the program yesterday. The aircraft was the largest passenger plane to be made to date, but will it go down in the history books as such, or might we see a similarly large aircraft in the future?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Southwest Airlines CEO claims ‘masks don’t add much’ protection on flights

The CEO of Southwest Airlines has been condemned by a former surgeon general after telling a congressional committee that face masks “don’t add much” additional protection for passengers onboard a flight.Gary Kelly, the CEO of the Texas-based airline, said on Wednesday that masks “don’t add much, if anything, in the air cabin,” citing the air filtering mechanism on board Southwest planes. “The statistics, I recall, is that 99.97 per cent of airborne pathogens are captured by the [high-efficiency particulate air] filtering system”, he told the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. “It’s turned over every two or three minutes”. Describing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Drones Help Korean Air Slash Plane Inspection Times By 60%

Korean Air has developed a new method of inspecting aircraft using not one drone, but a whole swarm. The airline says that by using these drone ‘swarms’, it can shave up to 60% off its inspection times. The added bonus is each of the 12 lb drones gets its own Korean Air livery!
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
simpleflying.com

Which Airlines Flew The Boeing 707?

The Boeing 707 is one of the most important aircraft to date. It was the first commercially successful jet, ushering in the age of jet travel. The aircraft also marked the start of Boeing’s rise in developing commercial aircraft and the beginning of the 7X7 series. It was initially popular in the US, but soon entered service with airlines around the world.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Qantas Snags 40 Airbus Jets, Snubbing Boeing

Australia’s flagship airline Qantas (QABSY) said Thursday that it’s buying 40 Airbus (EADSY) - Get Airbus SE Report aircraft, dealing a blow to Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report. The European jet maker’s 40 planes have a list price of at least $4.6 billion, Bloomberg reported.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

In Photos: China Airlines’ Smart New Airbus A321neo

China Airlines has taken delivery of the first of 25 A321neos set to arrive at the airline. With up to seven hours of flying time available on these aircraft, China Airlines is keen to ensure passengers have a great experience onboard. Working with JPA Design, the airline has undertaken a complete nose-to-tail refresh of the cabin.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

ANA unveils its Domestic Boeing 787-9 seats

After 10 years of operating the Boeing 787 Dreamliner (yep… 10 years). ANA has announced its new Boeing 787-9 product for domestic operations. The upgrades will feature both a premium seat and economy seat, with personal screen monitors for every seat. All 375 of those seats. Premium Seating. ANA...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ifn.news

Airbus delivers last ever A380 to Emirates

Emirates has taken delivery of the very last newly built Airbus A380 aircraft on Thursday, December 16. After a low-pass over the Airbus production site in Hamburg, the A6-EVS registered aircraft continued its delivery flight to the carrier’s hub in Dubai. It is the 123rd A380 delivered to the Emirati airline and marks the end of the ‘Superjumbo’s production.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Breaking: Air France-KLM Orders 100 A320neo And Four A350F

The Air France-KLM Group has become Airbus’ latest conquest this week, as the planemaker has snagged another significant order from the European group. In total, the group ordered 100 A320neo family aircraft for KLM and the two Transavias, with options for 60 more. In a surprise move, the group has also signed up for four A350F for Air France, with options on a further four.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy