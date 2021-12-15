An Extra Active Meteor Shower Is Coming To An Extra Dark Sky In 2022 And It Should Be Quite A Show Over Iowa
Somehow, the universe missed the memo about the party everyone is throwing at midnight on December 31 this year. Instead, the milky way is throwing their own midnight shindig a few days later, and it’s not one you want to miss!
Every time we turn the corner into a new year, the sky rejoices.
The name of this celestial celebration? The Quadrantids Meteor Shower.
It's a spectacular light show that fills the sky during the first week of January each year, from January 1 to January 5. This year, the Quadrantids will peak on the evening of January 3 and the morning of January 4 of 2022.
And while the Quadrantids are always an above average meteor shower (they boast up to 40 meteors per hour at the peak!), this year's show should be extra good. The reason? The night sky above Iowa on the night of January 3 and the morning of January 4 is set to be extra dark, lit only by a thin crescent moon that will set in early evening. The best viewing should be just after midnight.
The Quadrantids are most likely the product of leftover dust grains from an extinct comet, comet 2003 EH1.
These Quadrantids comet-dust meteors will radiate from the constellation Bootes, better known as The Herdsman. However, the meteors can appear anywhere in the night sky.
Having trouble spotting The Herdsman? It's near the Big Dipper: follow the curve of the handle of the Big Dipper back to the bright star Arcturus, the most prominent star in Bootes. Arcturus is a red giant star at the end of its life.
Will you be out at midnight on January 3, watching for a shooting star or two (or 40)? The darker the sky, the better the stargazing. Fortunately, Iowa has several dark sky options perfect for viewing the Quadrantids Meteor Shower this year!
The post An Extra Active Meteor Shower Is Coming To An Extra Dark Sky In 2022 And It Should Be Quite A Show Over Iowa appeared first on Only In Your State .
Comments / 0