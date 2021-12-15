ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

An Extra Active Meteor Shower Is Coming To An Extra Dark Sky In 2022 And It Should Be Quite A Show Over Iowa

Somehow, the universe missed the memo about the party everyone is throwing at midnight on December 31 this year. Instead, the milky way is throwing their own midnight shindig a few days later, and it’s not one you want to miss!

Every time we turn the corner into a new year, the sky rejoices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h6Th9_0dNlABx300
Bill Ingalls / NASA

The name of this celestial celebration? The Quadrantids Meteor Shower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E5ZRr_0dNlABx300
Kazushi_Inagaki / iStock Collection via Getty Images Plus

It's a spectacular light show that fills the sky during the first week of January each year, from January 1 to January 5. This year, the Quadrantids will peak on the evening of January 3 and the morning of January 4 of 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXPfb_0dNlABx300
bjdlzx / E+ Collection via Getty Images

And while the Quadrantids are always an above average meteor shower (they boast up to 40 meteors per hour at the peak!), this year's show should be extra good. The reason? The night sky above Iowa on the night of January 3 and the morning of January 4 is set to be extra dark, lit only by a thin crescent moon that will set in early evening. The best viewing should be just after midnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34NUEV_0dNlABx300
Bill Ingalls / NASA

The Quadrantids are most likely the product of leftover dust grains from an extinct comet, comet 2003 EH1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WLzFh_0dNlABx300
Adastra / The Image Bank Collection via Getty Images

These Quadrantids comet-dust meteors will radiate from the constellation Bootes, better known as The Herdsman. However, the meteors can appear anywhere in the night sky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=475IKL_0dNlABx300
Allexxander / iStock Collection via Getty Images Plus

Having trouble spotting The Herdsman? It's near the Big Dipper: follow the curve of the handle of the Big Dipper back to the bright star Arcturus, the most prominent star in Bootes. Arcturus is a red giant star at the end of its life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a6tsy_0dNlABx300
Christophe Lehenaff / Moment Collection via Getty Images

Will you be out at midnight on January 3, watching for a shooting star or two (or 40)? The darker the sky, the better the stargazing. Fortunately, Iowa has several dark sky options perfect for viewing the Quadrantids Meteor Shower this year!

