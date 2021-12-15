ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Experts: Four techniques to combat anxiety

ravallirepublic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving a healthy lifestyle isn’t the...

ravallirepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

How to Treat Anxiety And Stress

There are a variety of ways that people can treat anxiety and stress. Some people may prefer to use medication, while others may choose to use natural remedies. Here are a few examples of how people can treat anxiety and stress:. 1. Deep breathing exercises:. Deep breathing exercises can be...
MENTAL HEALTH
Conquering Cognitions

A psychologist recommended technique to manage anger

Everyone seems to be angry these days. People are angry about politics, the economy, gun control, climate changes, and COVID-19 to name a few. Some people maintain an external calm while experiencing this often intense emotion, but others have difficulty with anger. They express it in damaging ways that create pain for themselves and those around them.
psychologytoday.com

One Way to Fix Social Anxiety

People with social anxiety still enjoy spending time with others. They are generally happier in the presence of romantic partners and close friends than in the presence of coworkers, superiors, or strangers. Thus, avoiding all socialization is not the solution for overcoming social anxiety. A new paper appearing in the...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety
Well+Good

COVID-19 Variant Anxiety Is Real—But Experts Want You To Manage It, Not Eradicate It

With respect to our collective anxiety levels, the past two years of navigating life have largely played out like a ping-pong match of anxiety levels. At the onset of the spread of COVID-19 in March 2020, we hunkered down for an amount of time we couldn't then even comprehend. Then, as we learned more about how the virus is transmitted (and not transmitted), in many places, folks started inching back outward into creature comforts during the summer, like eating outdoors at restaurants and having socially distanced gatherings with small groups of friends. But as the weather got colder and cases surged in many areas of the country, many headed back inside and returned to lockdown precautions. But by spring 2021, hope was found in the form of several FDA-approved COVID vaccines… until the Delta variant began spreading over the summer, raising concerns over how safe and protected we really are, even with vaccines available. More assurance came with the approval of booster shots and clearance for children to get vaccinated this fall, but, most recently, the Omicron varitant is spiking worry yet again. Needless to say, if you’re dealing with COVID variant anxiety, that’s perfectly understandable—and it may even offer you protective benefits.
MENTAL HEALTH
Santa Clarita Radio

Can CBD Really Help With Anxiety?

That’s a common question asked these days, and for a good reason. Anxiety is one of the most debilitating mental health disorders with no known cause or cure. And it affects millions of people every day, causing stress and worry that can affect our work performance or even relationships at home.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Daily Californian

Understanding purpose anxiety: A personal essay

As the holiday season kicks into full gear, perhaps some of the most dreadful questions college students receive surround their ambitions. Although we know they come with good intentions most of the time, questions surrounding our academic journeys and career paths such as “How’s your degree going?” or “What’s your plan for after college?” tend to fill us with dread because our academic and professional progressions are often anything but linear. In the process of getting our degrees and starting our adult lives, many of us become overwhelmed by a phenomenon that’s starting to gain more recognition: purpose anxiety.
BERKELEY, CA
hbr.org

Anxiety Is a Habit

Neuroscientist Dr. Judson Brewer and journalist Charles Duhigg discuss making and breaking habits, anxiety, and ADHD. Many of us get stuck in behavior patterns. While we might think we are just anxious people, we might overlook the fact that anxiety can be a habit, like any other. Host Morra Aarons-Mele...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
whatsupmag.com

Is It Anxiety? Or Depression?

Everyone has those times when they don’t feel their best emotionally. Maybe you’re sad, or maybe you’re nervous—those are typical parts of just being human. But when those feelings start to get overwhelming or inhibit you from living your life to the fullest, that may be a sign you’re suffering from mental illness like anxiety or depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
Well+Good

Why a Gratitude Journal Can Help With Anxiety, Sleep, and More—And the Best Ones

Translating a feeling into words on paper is one way to empty your mind of it—to give the idea a physical container, so to speak. But in many cases, writing thoughts down in a gratitude journal can be just as effective a strategy for filling your mind up with them by encouraging you to re-live experiences, and, in turn, remember them more clearly. (If you've ever scribbled a note to self or a grocery list, you already know the power of hand-writing something for memory.) That's precisely where gratitude journaling comes into play, too, as a means for embracing gratitude more readily and deliberately. And the best gratitude journals encourage you to do just that by way of clear prompts and thought-scanning techniques.
MENTAL HEALTH
rockpapershotgun.com

Play therapy prescribes video games to combat anxiety

As someone with bipolar, I have often wondered why sinking several hours into something soothing such as Shovel Knight does so much for my soul. However I recently read that Geek Therapy, a non-profit advocating the use of video games for wellness, promote using world-building games such as Minecraft, Roblox, Animal Crossing, and Fortnite to help people deal with mental health issues. While play therapy has long promoted the therapeutic powers of escapism to imaginary worlds, it is more recently that thought has gone into how these online experiences can be used to combat my, I mean someone's, anxiety and depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
tulane.edu

How to Reduce Admission Anxiety

Hey y’all! It’s that time of year! Hanukkah has come and gone, Christmas music has taken over Magic 101.9, and students are so stressed out by their college applications that they can barely enjoy the holiday cheer. It’s a tough time to be a senior!. We know...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MindBodyGreen

How Anxiety Affects Nutrient Absorption, From A Nutrition Expert

I can still taste the chocolate... I'm on the coast of Mexico with my husband celebrating our anniversary. The weather is ideal. The beaches are pristine and beautiful. And then there's the food. Fresh, juicy papaya. Rich, creamy guacamole. Ginger-lime juice. Thick, rustic masa tacos bursting with spice-rubbed local fish. Sweet chili pepper tamales. And the bread! Warm and crusty with pockets of melted chocolate tucked inside. I eat all of it! I mean all of it. Being in the moment like this, free of worry and actually enjoying every bite, is a big departure for me, someone who meticulously plans every meal ahead of time.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Sleep technique improves creative thinking

A team of researchers working at Sorbonne Université, reports that people may be more creative if awoken just after falling asleep. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes experiments they conducted with sleeping volunteers. Thomas Edison and Salvador Dali were both known to use...
MENTAL HEALTH
NBC12

Childhood anxiety related to school safety is normal and treatable, experts say

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Memories of school shootings and other traumatic events continue to impact children, even if they weren’t there. Over the past week, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated multiple threats to local schools. Experts say it’s common for children to have anxiety about perceived threats of violence, especially when those threats come around shortly after a school shooting.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
MSNBC

These five therapy skills can help you get through 2021's stressful holiday

The holidays can be a time of great joy and celebration, but for some it can be a time of stress, anxiety, sadness or loneliness. And while you can’t always control what happens around you, you can control how you react to it. Certainly, there are wonderful acts of kindness and generosity being done everywhere. At the same time, there are global events like Covid-19, local events like the recent devastating tornadoes, or long-standing family tension and conflict that can make life feel especially hard this time of year.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Risk Aversion and the Roots of Anxiety

Much of decision-making consists of evaluating risks and being sensible about when to be mindful of or discount potential losses. People with anxiety disorders tend to avoid potential bad outcomes and be willing to surrender possible good results. Treating anxiety with cognitive behavioral therapy may help a person with anxiety...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy