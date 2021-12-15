Man Found Stabbed To Death in San Pablo; Suspect Arrested

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — A man was found stabbed to death in San Pablo Tuesday and police have arrested a suspect in the case.

San Pablo police said officers responded at about 7:52 a.m. to reports of a male lying face down on the ground in a vacant lot in the area of Fillmore St. and Rumrill Blvd. They found a 40-year-old Richmond resident who had been stabbed multiple times and was dead at the scene.

The investigation showed the victim had been in a fight Monday with someone the day before in close proximity to where his body was found. The fight was reportedly initiated over a dispute over personal property, police said.

Police identified 35-year old Richmond resident Don Lee King as the suspect in the homicide. King and the victim were known to each other before the incident, police said.

Officers located King and arrested him at around 2:38 p.m. later that day in front of his home the 900 block of 8th St. in Richmond. He was later booked into Contra Costa County Jail on charges of homicide.

The victim’s identification was withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information regarding this case was asked to call the San Pablo Police Investigations Division at 510-215-3150. t