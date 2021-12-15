ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Pablo, CA

Man Found Stabbed To Death in San Pablo; Suspect Arrested

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qu4J8_0dNl9poV00

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — A man was found stabbed to death in San Pablo Tuesday and police have arrested a suspect in the case.

San Pablo police said officers responded at about 7:52 a.m. to reports of a male lying face down on the ground in a vacant lot in the area of Fillmore St. and Rumrill Blvd. They found a 40-year-old Richmond resident who had been stabbed multiple times and was dead at the scene.

The investigation showed the victim had been in a fight Monday with someone the day before in close proximity to where his body was found. The fight was reportedly initiated over a dispute over personal property, police said.

Police identified 35-year old Richmond resident Don Lee King as the suspect in the homicide. King and the victim were known to each other before the incident, police said.

Officers located King and arrested him at around 2:38 p.m. later that day in front of his home the 900 block of 8th St. in Richmond. He was later booked into Contra Costa County Jail on charges of homicide.

The victim’s identification was withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information regarding this case was asked to call the San Pablo Police Investigations Division at 510-215-3150. t

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Fremont Man Charged With Repeatedly Ramming Neighbor With Car, Separate Hate Crime Assault

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A Fremont man was charged this week with attempted murder by repeatedly hitting a victim with his vehicle earlier this month, as well as an August assault with a hate crime enhancement, police said Friday. On December 6, Fremont police officers responded to the 41000 block of Fremont Blvd. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon involving a vehicle. They found a man with major injuries to his legs and body as a result of being repeatedly rammed by a vehicle. The victim told police he was walking to his apartment when his neighbor intentionally...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Son of Mario Gonzalez Sues Alameda, Police Over Father’s Death After Being Restrained By Officers

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Alameda and three Alameda police officers on behalf of the five-year-old son of Mario Gonzalez, who died after being restrained and pinned down by the officers in April. The lawsuit claims Gonzalez’s constitutional rights and other rights were violated when Alameda police officers Eric McKinley, James Fisher, and Cameron Leahy struggled to detain him on April 19 as a suspect in a possible theft. Alameda police reported at the time that Gonzalez, who appeared to be under the influence, suffered a medical emergency. According to the complaint, the officers...
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police Seek Suspect Linked To Multiple Indecent Exposure Incidents

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police in San Jose are searching for a man suspected of at least three indecent exposure incidents, including an incident earlier this week. Officers were notified Wednesday by a juvenile female who said the suspect, who was in his car, exposed himself to her near Leigh Avenue and Mesita Way. The victim was able to provide a description of the suspect and his vehicle. Detectives believe he is associated with at least two other incidents in the area. WANTED SUSPECT FOR MULTIPLE INDECENT EXPOSURE INCIDENTS San Jose police say a man exposed himself to a young girl on Wednesday,...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma Police Announce New Leads In 1997 Disappearance Of Janie June Coe

PETALUMA (BCN) — Police in Petaluma are following up on new leads generated by DNA evidence collected after a woman went missing in 1997. New DNA evidence was discovered in some of the evidence that had been collected during the initial investigation into the disappearance of Janie June Coe, according a news release issued Thursday by the Petaluma Police Department. Police said the discovery has led to new witness contacts and investigative leads as detectives continue to follow-up on this active investigation. Police have also obtained a computer-enhanced image of what Coe may look like today at age 63. Janie June Coe before her 1997...
PETALUMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Pablo, CA
City
Richmond, CA
San Pablo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Richmond, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Suspect Arrested In Murder of Afghan Refugee Working As Lyft/Uber Driver In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police arrested an Oakland man for the murder last month of an Afghan refugee and father who was working as a Lyft and Uber driver in San Francisco. San Francisco police on Friday identified the suspect as 38-year-old Clifford Lavern Stokes. He was arrested Thursday without incident in the area of Market and 6th St. in Oakland. Stokes is suspected of killing 31-year-old Ahmad Fawad Yusufi, who was taking a break in his vehicle parked along the curb on Potrero Ave. near Cesar Chavez St. on November 28 after a long night of working. His family told KPIX...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver In San Jose Fatal Crash Suspected Of Fleeing Previous Accident

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose Police arrested one of the drivers in a fatal collision Thursday who officers said was fleeing another accident. Around 3:24 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of a two-car collision near the area of Senter Road and Wool Creek Drive. Officers arrived to find a 2005 BMW had crashed into a 2016 Toyota Prius, and the Prius driver needed medical attention. Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries. She was the 56th fatal collision and the 58th victim of 2021. Investigating the scene, officers learned that the BMW driver was involved with a non-injury accident nearby and that she possibly fled the scene before colliding with the Prius. Officers arrested her, booking her into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter and two counts of felony hit-and-run. The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office plans to release the identity of the victim after they confirm her identity and notify her next of kin. Anyone with information on this investigation was asked to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

18-Year-Old Suspect Arrested For August Fatal Shooting At Sunnyvale House Party

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Police arrested an 18-year-old Wednesday for a shooting at a large house party in Sunnyvale that killed one person and injured another in August. The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said Thursday the arrest of Sean Andrew James Jr. followed months of detective work to identify the shooter. On August 7, officers responded to a report of a party of some 150-200 people at a house on the 1400 block of Navarro Drive. As officers arrived, they heard several gunshots coming from the home and once inside found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, Sunnyvale DPS said. Sean Andrew...
SUNNYVALE, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Officers Kill Man Wielding BB Gun In North Richmond; Suspect Had Said ‘Goodbye’ to Family Members

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — San Pablo police officers fatally shot a suspect in North Richmond after he brandished a replica firearm in an apparent attempt to prompt officers to kill him, police said Thursday. On Wednesday, police received a 911 call from a store clerk in the 1300 block of Market Avenue saying a man in the parking lot had a firearm and was taking the magazine out and putting it back in. The clerk said he feared the man was going to enter his business. The clerk then advised the man left in his vehicle, driving recklessly, police said. Responding officers found...
SAN PABLO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sf
CBS San Francisco

Police: Tesla Shooting Suspect Ambushed Co-Worker In Parking Lot

FREMONT (CBS SF) — After arguing with a co-worker, a Tesla employee quit his job, left the company’s Fremont plant only to return, armed with an AR-15 ghost gun, and fatally shot the man as he was getting into his Toyota Tundra in the parking lot, according to documents filed by police investigators. Anthony Solima was charged Thursday with the special-circumstance murder of 42-year-old Lee Braiser. If convicted Solima could face the death penalty. In a document filed with the charges, Fremont police detective Michael Gebhardt gave a timeline of the fatal Dec. 13 shooting based on evidence collected so far. READ: Criminal...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 Dead; 3 Children Hospitalized From Possible Exposure To Carbon Monoxide

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A woman was dead and three children hospitalized after they were found inside a Pittsburg home suffering from possible exposure to carbon monoxide, authorities said. Pittsburg police Lt. William Hatcher said the children ranged in age from 6-16 and were in stable condition at a local hospital. According to Pittsburg police, officers were sent to a home in the 100 block of Vincent Street just after 7:00 p.m. after receiving a call from a concerned relative. The family member stated they had not heard from the residents in several days and were concerned for their welfare. When officers arrived, they...
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Apparent Police Shooting In North Richmond Under Investigation

NORTH RICHMOND (CBS SF) – A man reportedly carrying a replica firearm was fatally shot during a confrontation with San Pablo police officers in North Richmond Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Market Avenue and Fred Jackson Way in the community of North Richmond. A view of the scene from Chopper 5 showed a San Pablo police vehicle pulled up behind a red pickup truck. According to the Bay Area News Group, officers pulled over the truck on reports that the man was spotted with a gun outside a business in neighboring San Pablo. Chopper 5 over police activity in North Richmond on December 15, 2021. (CBS) During a traffic stop, the newspaper reported that he held what appeared to be a gun, mimicked manipulating the slide before lifting the weapon, holding it close to his chest and turned toward the officers. The officers reportedly opened fire. Despite life-saving measures, the man, only identified as a 45-year-old San Pablo resident was pronounced dead at the scene. During an investigation, police told the newspaper that the gun was determined to be an “Airsoft-style replica.” The officers have since been placed on administrative leave and the case remains under investigation.
NORTH RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist Dies in Solo Crash Near Van Ness in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A motorcyclist died in a solo crash in San Francisco Friday morning, according to police. At 9:49 a.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of a motorcycle accident near the intersection of Sutter Street and Van Ness Avenue. They arrived to find a motorcyclist suffering from life-threatening injuries. Despite the efforts of medics on scene, the motorcyclist died. Officers said that motorcycle appeared to be the only vehicle involved in the accident. Police requested that drivers avoid the area, as the accident shut down the traffic created traffic congestion in both directions. Anyone with information was asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Gone in 30 Seconds. Brazen Catalytic Converter Theft Caught on Camera

OAKLAND (KPIX) — The victim of a catalytic converter theft that was caught on camera said Friday she was home when the thief decided to stop traffic and steal the auto part right outside her front door. “It’s absolutely shocking! You don’t think things are going to happen in front of your house when you’re home,” Mary Elliott told KPIX. “It’s so crazy, it was just a few feet away from me. I was working from home.” The video was captured by Monique Llamas and her husband. They said they were driving on Outlook and 73rd avenues in Oakland around 1 p.m....
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brazen Oakland Drive-By Catalytic Converter Theft Captured On Video

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Even during the surge of catalytic converter thefts across the San Francisco Bay Area, the quick-working thief recorded on cell phone video in Oakland drew a stunned reaction. A couple told KPIX 5 they were driving in the Eastmont neighborhood near 73rd and Outlook avenues Wednesday when the car in front of them came to a stop. A passenger jumped out, crawled under a parked car and removed the converter. It all took just a matter of minutes. The couple said they reported the crime to police. There was no word on any arrests. Since the start of the...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Walnut Creek Police Arrest 4th Suspect in Nordstrom Smash-and-Grab Robbery

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Police in Walnut Creek on Wednesday announced the arrest of a fourth suspect in connection with the organized smash-and-grab robbery at the Broadway Plaza Nordstrom last month. Police said the continuing investigation into the Nov. 20th organized retail theft at the department store this week led to the arrest of 21-year-old Antioch resident Jordan San Felipe. The suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday, December 14, and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. He faces four felony charges of robbery, burglary, organized retail theft and possession of stolen property. Investigators were able to follow leads and author an...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brentwood Bank Robbed; Suspect Sought

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF/BCN) — Police in Brentwood were looking for a man who robbed a bank Tuesday. Officers responded to a 3:20 p.m. report of the robbery in the 200 block of Sand Creek Road where a Fremont Bank branch is located. An initial investigation found that a man wearing a surgical mask, glasses, a hat and gloves entered the bank and presented a note demanding cash to an employee. The suspect indicated he had a gun but no weapon was seen. The worker turned over an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect fled in a light-colored sedan last seen heading east on Sand Creek Road. Police urged anyone with information about the case to contact Brentwood Police Detective Jeffrey Agostinho at (925) 809-7911. All callers may remain anonymous. © Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police Arrest ‘Prolific Robbery Crew’ For Crimes Targeting Asian Women

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Six members of a violent robbery crew have been arrested and charged with hate crimes and other counts related to over 70 incidents of robbery, burglary and theft targeting Asian Americans in the South Bay, San Jose police announced Wednesday. In the fall of 2021, the San José Police Department’s Robbery Unit concluded a yearlong, multi-jurisdictional investigation of “a prolific robbery crew that targeted victims of Asian descent; Asian females were frequently the targeted victims and many were injured during the robberies.” Those arrested were identified as — Anthony Michael Robinson, 24 from Stockton; Cameron Alonzo Moody,...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Millbrae Teen Arrested For School Threats On Social Media As Districts Nationwide On Alert

MILLBRAE (CBS SF) – A Millbrae teen was arrested for alleged social media threats against a school, as districts across the country are on alert about posts threatening violence on campuses. Deputies with San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of a post threatening violence at a school on Thursday. The campus in question was described as a “local” school, but deputies did not release the school’s name. During an investigation, detectives identified a person of interest. The investigation led to a home in Millbrae, where a 16-year-old male was arrested. Deputies said there are no additional immediate threats to public...
MILLBRAE, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Fremont Police Arrest Tesla Factory Worker For Fatally Shooting Colleague In Parking Lot

FREMONT (CBS SF) – An employee at the Tesla factory in Fremont has been arrested after police said he fatally shot one of his colleagues in the factory parking lot Monday during an apparent dispute. The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Anthony Solima of Milpitas, was arrested around 11:15 p.m. Monday without incident, Fremont police said in a statement. About eight hours earlier, police and firefighters were called to the factory parking lot and found the victim, who suffered from at least one gunshot wound and was unresponsive. Medical personnel declared the victim deceased at the scene. Tesla suspicious death investigation (CBS) During the investigation,...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County Coroner Investigating Homeless Deaths Amid Plunging Temperatures

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office is investigating a number of recent homeless deaths possibly related to “cold exposure/hypothermia.” In an email to KPIX, officials said the investigation into the cause of the deaths was still ongoing and no other information was available. The coroner also did not say how many deaths were being investigated. The weather has turned cold in the San Francisco Bay Area and combined with strong downpours from a series of storms this week has created miserable conditions for those living on the streets. Temperatures plunged into the low 30s early Friday and forecasters...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
45K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy