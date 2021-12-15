ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Megan Thee Stallions Slams Media for Coverage of Tory Lanez Hearing

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago

Ever since the July 2020 incident in which Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after an argument, the two have used social media, songs and even (in Lanez’s case) a full album to air their differing sides of the story.

That also has been the case in the hours after Lanez’s preliminary hearing on Tuesday , in which a judge upheld the two assault charges against the rapper and ordered him to return to court on Jan. 13.

Lanez, who shook his head and at one point complained loudly during the hearing (and was shushed by the judge and his attorney), echoed his remark in court via Twitter shortly after the hearing ended.

“NAH … i need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media.”

Megan, as she has several times in the months since the incident, sounded off in response on Wednesday.

“Like I’ve been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEPON [sic] WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends,” she wrote. “Why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day ? And watch y’all gaslight me.”

She continued, singling out the media. “Don’t blogs/ journalists have to have accurate/ credible sources before going with a story?,” she wrote. “Or is it just like a new I got paid to post this or I heard out from my home girl type policy these days.”

It was unclear which media outlets she was referring to, as the majority of the mainstream coverage focused on a detective’s statement during the hearing that Megan told him Lanez had shouted “Dance, bitch!” before shooting at her feet that night.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Tory Lanez Yelled ‘Dance, B—-’ Before Shooting at Megan Thee Stallion, Detective Claims

An “intoxicated” Tory Lanez allegedly shouted, “Dance, bitch!” before shooting at Megan Thee Stallion during a roadside dispute after a July 2020 party at Kylie Jenner’s house, hitting her in the foot, according to a police officer’s testimony at Lanez’s preliminary hearing Tuesday in his felony assault case in Los Angeles, according to Rolling Stone. Lanez (real name: Daystar Peterson) is charged with felony assault regarding the July 2020 incident, which took place following a party at Kylie Jenner’s home in the Hollywood Hills. “(Megan) observed Mr. Peterson holding a firearm and then she observed him start to shoot,” Los Angeles Police...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Megan Thee Stallion Partners With Netflix on Exclusive First-Look Deal

Megan Thee Stallion and Netflix have agreed upon an exclusive first-look deal, the streamer announced on Thursday. Under the terms of the agreement, the musician will create and executive produce content, including television series and other projects, for Netflix. “Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture,” Tracey Pakosta, head of comedy at Netflix, said in a statement. “She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.” Megan Thee Stallion has been a growing force in the music industry over...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Warner Music Group Acquires 300 Entertainment, Home of Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug and More

As expected, Warner Music Group has acquired 300 Entertainment, home to Megan Thee Stallion – who won Best New Artist at this year’s Grammy Awards — Young Thug and his label Young Stoner Life, Gunna, Fetty Wap, Highly Suspect, the newly signed “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” Mary J. Blige, and others. Since its launch nearly a decade ago, 300 has been distributed by Atlantic Records, and the acquisition “represents the expansion of an already successful partnership,” the announcement states. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but sources have placed it at around $400 million. 300 co-founder and CEO Kevin Liles will...
ENTERTAINMENT
Stereogum

Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Houston Show Out Of Respect For Astroworld Victims

About a month ago, 10 people died in a crowd crush at Travis Scott’s Houston festival Astroworld. In the immediate wake of that catastrophe, it would appear that the world isn’t ready for big, rowdy rap shows to return to Houston. Megan Thee Stallion is the biggest and most important Houston rapper to emerge in years — the biggest and most important since Travis Scott, in fact — and she’s just cancelled her upcoming Houston show.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tory Lanez
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
94.5 PST

Tory Lanez Allegedly Yelled ‘Dance, Bitch’ Before Shooting at Megan Thee Stallion’s Feet, According to Testimony From Police Officer – Report

UPDATE (Dec. 15):. Tory Lanez spoke out against the reports in connection to his preliminary hearing via Twitter on Tuesday (Dec. 14), writing, "NAH … i need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media."
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Says He Would Never Admit To Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

The trial that Hip Hop has been waiting for begins next week and people are continuing to weigh in about the Megan The Stallion shooting. The incident occurred in July 2020 when Megan was reportedly in a vehicle with Tory Lanez, his security guard, and Megan's former best friend, Kelsey Nicole. Following the shooting, Megan took to Instagram Live to say implicitly that Tory was the person who pulled the trigger, but a lawyer recently stated that the others in the vehicle have said Lanez is not responsible.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thebrag.com

Megan Thee Stallion won’t be performing at 2021 AMAs anymore

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped out of the 2021 American Music Awards and won’t be performing alongside BTS anymore. The rapper shared the news on social media, revealing she had to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.”. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thee#Nah#Wepon
Shine My Crown

Tory Lanez's Attorney Claims Gunshot Residue Proves Megan Thee Stallion Was Shot By Former BFF, Kelsey Nicole

The attorney for Tory Lanez has issued a statement, where he appears to indicate that Megan Thee Stallion was shot by her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole, and not Lanez. "Today in court it was revealed that an independent witness reported to the LAPD that he observed a fight break out between the two women in the car, just prior to the shooting," the statement to XXL reads. "Megan herself corroborated this account, telling officers shortly after the incident that the argument was between her and the other female passenger in the car."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Elle

Megan Thee Stallion Just Got Her Bachelor's Degree On Top of Everything Else

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion is graduating from Texas Southern University with a bachelor's degree in health administration. The 26-year-old has been pursuing her degree as she takes over the music industry, and she celebrated her accomplishment on Instagram with some photos in her school's swag. “I’ll be graduating from...
COLLEGES
Harper's Bazaar

Megan Thee Stallion Is Officially a College Graduate

Megan Thee Stallion's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. Megan Thee Stallion is officially done with college. The Grammy-winning rapper graduated with a Bachelor's degree in health administration yesterday, participating in the commencement ceremony at Texas Southern University. After years of balancing her studies with her rap career, the Hot Girl Coach celebrated the day with her fans, sharing pics from the big day and posting the livestream link to the ceremony on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

How Megan Thee Stallion Plans To Use Her New Degree

Megan Thee Stallion became Megan Thee Graduate over the weekend as the 26-year-old took part in Texas Southern University’s commencement ceremony. Now, armed with a Bachelor’s degree in Health Administration, the rapper plans to put it to great use. In 2019, she shared how dropping out of college wasn’t an option for her and revealed her post-grad plans of opening living facilities. Now, she intends on making her dream a reality. “I’m still going to open up these assisted living facilities and I definitely want to hire new college graduates,” she shared with Rolling Stone. “Nobody ever wants to hire you fresh...
COLLEGES
hotnewhiphop.com

Carl Crawford Seemingly Laments Over Ongoing Megan Thee Stallion Case: "Year 3"

As Megan Thee Stallion has grown into an international superstar, she has continued to battle it out in court with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. The Texas-based brand was one of the first to ink a deal with the Houston Hottie, but over time, the relationship turned sour. Things seemingly took an even more contentious turn after Megan brought on Roc Nation to act as her management, and back in 2020, the rapper sued 1501. She alleged that the label was blocking her from releasing new music.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Tory Lanez Ordered To Stand Trial For Assault With A Firearm

Superior Court Judge Keith H. Borjon has ruled that Daystar “Tory Lanez” Peterson must stand trial for assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Borjon made the decision to have Peterson stand trial after rejecting a bid to dismiss the case “for insufficiency of the evidence.”
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Pulls Out American Music Awards Performance

Megan Thee Stallion has been performing at award shows for the last two years but the American Music Awards won’t be one of them. On November 20th the Houston rapper announced she was pulling out of her scheduled performance with K-Pop supergroup BTS at the show. The two were scheduled to perform the “Butter (Remix),” which was released in August and quickly went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Queen Naija Stands Up For 'Fear Farters' With Keyshia Cole & Gets Advice From Rick Ross

Queen Naija and platinum recording artist Keyshia Cole apparently share more in common than any of their fans could have ever imagined. In an Instagram story post the Missunderstood vocalist shared Wednesday (December 1), Naija commented on a clip a fan recorded during The Butterfly Tour earlier this month, explaining she was caught off guard in a moment of weakness with a hot mic that revealed her ghastly sentiments to all of the concert-goers in attendance.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

41K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy