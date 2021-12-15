ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas officially awarded Super Bowl LVIII

The Super Bowl is coming to Sin City.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.

The game was originally slated for New Orleans on Feb. 4, 2024. When the NFL expanded to a 17-game regular season, however, it pushed the Super Bowl back a week. That created a conflict with the Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, which gave up hosting duties for 2024 and was awarded Super Bowl LIX in 2025 instead.

The 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium opened in 2020. The facility is also scheduled to host the 2022 Pro Bowl and the 2022 NFL Draft.

Super Bowl LVI will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Feb. 13, 2022, and Super Bowl LVII will be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12, 2023.

–Field Level Media

