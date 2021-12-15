ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins add F Patrice Bergeron to COVID protocol

The Boston Bruins added forward Patrice Bergeron to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday.

That makes the team’s top two points leaders in protocol, along with Brad Marchand, who was designated there Tuesday, along with Craig Smith.

Bergeron is second on the team behind Marchand with 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) and scored the team’s lone goal in a loss Tuesday night to Vegas. Marchand has 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists).

The Bruins are scheduled to play a road game Thursday against the New York Islanders.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

State
New York State
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Jon Gillies
Person
Patrice Bergeron
