Son of Queens grandmother killed by hit-and-run driver urges fugitive motorist to come forward: ‘Never too late to do the right thing’

The son of a doting Queens grandmother killed by a hit-and-run driver implored the fugitive motorist to surrender Wednesday as her family braced for a heartbreaking Christmas without their matriarch.

Helena Conti, 79, was run down Monday evening as she returned to her parked car from a Queens mall with gifts purchased for a trip to visit family in Virginia. Conti, who left behind three children and a half-dozen grandkids, was planning a Friday flight south for the coming holidays.

“We hope whoever is responsible takes a moment to imagine it was their mother, grandmother, sister, aunt or daughter,” her son Patrick Conti said Wednesday. “It’s never too late to do the right thing. Please come forward so our family can get whatever closure we can from this horrible tragedy.”

The driver remained on the run Wednesday with no new updates on the investigation, according to the NYPD. Her son was still reeling from the fatal crash in Middle Village.

The remnants of her holiday shopping spree, from shattered mugs and toys to pieces of Mickey Mouse themed-presents, remained strewn across Cooper Ave. near 84th St. after the heartless driver took off. Conti had been shopping at the Atlas Park mall across the street.

“We are devastated right now, trying to wrap our heads around this,” the son said. “It’s just so hard to believe that one day you’re planning Christmas Eve, the next you’re making funeral arrangements. Doesn’t make sense and is unimaginable to process.”

Conti was well known in her Forest Hills neighborhood, walking her two poodles every morning and making stops along the way to greet locals. Her two best friends, like her family, were left to deal with the tragedy so close to the holidays that Conti loved so much.

The three senior citizens made plans for a Thursday night get-together before Conti’s scheduled flight to Fredericksburg, Va., for the family reunion.

“She never thought of herself, always others,” said one of those friends, Ann Whyte, 81, echoing the feelings of all who crossed Conti’s path and enjoyed her endless generosity.

Patrick Conti expressed his disbelief that someone would run down his mother.

“How someone can hit-and-run a grandma out Christmas shopping, crossing the street carrying gifts for her family, and you just leave her there? She deserves better than that,” he said. “We’re devastated right now, struggling to wrap our heads around this.”

“She was so loving, protective over all of us, generous to all people, even strangers, putting others first, and quick to put her life on hold to help someone out,” he added. “She was polite, sweet natured, a true optimist, and truly thought each day was a new beginning. Those are among the many things we’ll miss about her.”