There are a lot of movies out this holiday season but only one where you can see a slug sing Drake's “Hotline Bling.” Ah, the magic of cinema!. “Sing 2,” the sequel to the 2016 animated hit, packs the jukebox again with more than 40 songs, from BTS to Billie Eilish. The two films from Illumination, the animation studio of “Despicable Me” and “Minions,” derive a lot of their appeal from a karaoke game of pairing a chart-topping hit with the appropriate anthropomorphic animal. The options are as vast as the animal kingdom. Should Cardi B be sung by a bumblebee? Is it too on the nose to give “Savage” to a stallion?

