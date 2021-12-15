ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

St. Mary’s Commissioners Authorize Purchase of Software Upgrade for Department of Emergency Services

By St. Mary's County Public Information Office
 2 days ago
LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County approved a vendor contract request from the Department of Finance for Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) software to Tyler Technologies, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The Department of Emergency Services requested the software to update and upgrade the existing emergency response system.

The CAD software program provides valuable assistance to Public Safety Dispatchers during emergency calls for service. It will dramatically increase efficiency in serving the public while also improving data collection and analysis.  In addition to the CAD program, St. Mary’s County Government will also procure a Records Management System (RMS) for use by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The authorization for the award by the Commissioners follows a multi-year and multi-agency effort to identify the best product to meet the needs of citizens. The Department of Emergency Services partnered with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Marys County Fireboard Association, and the St. Mary’s County Rescue Squad Association to research and bring forward the recommendation for the software and vendor, Tyler Technologies.

Steve Walker, Director of Emergency Services, said, “The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County’s decision to move forward with this procurement and contract award are further examples of their commitment and dedication to ensuring the safety of St. Mary’s County residents.”

For more information about the Department of Emergency Services, please visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/es/ .

