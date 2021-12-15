Kevin Owens Signs New Multi-Year Contract With WWE

K.O. won’t be a free agent any time soon.

WWE star Kevin Owens has opted to stay with the company instead of entering free agency.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp broke the news on Wednesday that Owens has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. Owens also confirmed to pro wrestling author and podcaster Pat Laprade that he’s re-signed with WWE.

Owens’s WWE contract had been set to expire at the end of January.

The 37-year-old Owens is currently part of the main event scene on Raw and will challenge for the WWE championship in a fatal four-way match at WWE’s Day 1 pay-per-view. Big E will put his title on the line against Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at the New Year’s Day event.

Owens (real name Kevin Steen) first joined WWE in 2014, debuting in NXT before being called up to the main roster the next year. He’s a former universal champion, NXT champion, intercontinental champion, and United States champion.

Prior to his WWE career, Owens was a standout independent wrestler and held world championships in Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

Owens re-signing with WWE puts an end to rumors that he would be heading to AEW to reunite with The Young Bucks and Adam Cole, whom Owens used to be stablemates with in a faction called “Mount Rushmore" in PWG.

While Owens has re-signed with WWE, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly are now free agents after their WWE contracts expired last week. Gargano and O’Reilly, who were both members of the NXT roster, haven’t revealed what their next moves in pro wrestling are going to be. Gargano and his wife Candice LeRae are expecting their first child in February.

