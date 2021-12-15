ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

bell hooks, groundbreaking feminist thinker, dies at 69

By HILLEL ITALIE
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — bell hooks, the groundbreaking author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics intertwined helped shape academic and popular debates over the past 40 years, has died. She was 69.

In a statement issued through William Morrow Publishers, hooks' family announced that she died Wednesday in Berea, Kentucky, home to the bell hooks center at Berea College. Additional details were not immediately available, although her close friend Dr. Linda Strong-Leek said she had been ill for a long time.

"She was a giant, no nonsense person who lived by her own rules, and spoke her own truth in a time when Black people, and women especially, did not feel empowered to do that," Dr. Strong-Leek, a former provost of Berea College, wrote in an email to The Associated Press. “It was a privilege to know her, and the world is a lesser place today because she is gone. There will never be another bell hooks.”

Starting in the 1970s, hooks was a profound presence in the classroom and on the page. She drew upon professional scholarship and personal history as she completed dozens of books that influenced countless peers and helped provide a framework for current debates about race, class and feminism. Her notable works included “Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism,” “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” and “All About Love: New Visions." She also wrote poetry and children's stories and appeared in such documentaries as “Black Is ... Black Ain't” and “Hillbilly.”

Rejecting the isolation of feminism, civil rights and economics into separate fields, she was a believer in community and connectivity and how racism, sexism and economic disparity reinforced each other. Among her most famous expressions was her definition of feminism, which she called “a movement to end sexism, sexist exploitation and oppression."

Ibram X. Kendi, Roxane Gay, Tressie McMillan Cottom and others mourned hooks. Author Saeed Jones noted that her death came just a week after the loss of the celebrated Black author and critic Greg Tate. “It all feels so pointed,” he tweeted Wednesday.

Hooks' honors included an American Book Award from the Before Columbus Foundation, which champions diversity in literature. She taught at numerous schools, including Yale University, Oberlin College and City College of New York. She joined the Berea College faculty in 2004 and a decade later founded the center named for her, where “many and varied expressions of difference can thrive.” One former student at Yale, the author Min Jin Lee, would write in The New York Times in 2019 that in hooks' classroom “everything felt so intense and crackling like the way the air can feel heavy before a long-awaited rain.”

hooks was born Gloria Jean Watkins in 1952 in the segregated town of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and later gave herself the pen name bell hooks in honor of her maternal great-grandmother, while also spelling the words in lower case to establish her own identity and way of thinking. She loved reading from an early age, remembering how books gave her “visions of new worlds” that forced her out of her “comfort zones.”

Her early influences ranged from James Baldwin and fellow Kentucky author Wendell Berry to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Martin Luther King was my teacher for understanding the importance of beloved community. He had a profound awareness that the people involved in oppressive institutions will not change from the logics and practices of domination without engagement with those who are striving for a better way,” she said in an interview that ran in Appalachian Heritage in 2012.

She majored in English at Stanford University and received a master's in English from the University of Wisconsin. It was the 1970s, the height of second wave feminism, but hooks — “this bold young black female from rural Kentucky” — felt apart from the movement and its “white and female comrades.” She was still in college when she began writing “Ain't I a Woman,” named for a speech by Sojourner Truth and a now-canonical look at how the “devaluation of black womanhood occurred as a result of the sexual exploitation of black women during slavery.”

Over the following decades, Hooks examined how stereotypes influence everything from music and movies ("the oppositional gaze") to love, writing in “All About Love” that “much of what we were taught about the nature of love makes no sense when applied to daily life.” She also documented at length the collective identity and past of Black people in rural Kentucky, a part of the state often depicted as largely white and homogeneous.

“We chart our lives by everything we remember from the mundane moment to the majestic. We know ourselves through the art and act of remembering,” she wrote in “Belonging: A Culture of Place," published in 2009.

“I pay tribute to the past as a resource that can serve as a foundation for us to revision and renew our commitment to the present, to making a world where all people can live fully and well, where everyone, can belong."

____

Associated Press Writer Piper Hudspeth Blackburn in Louisville, Kentucky contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

bell hooks, Author, Activist, And Queer Black Feminist Icon, Dies At 69

Trailblazing Black feminist writer bell hooks dies, leaving a legacy of Black Feminist Thought. It is with tremendous sadness to report, beloved feminist critic, author, and professor, bell hooks has died. She was 69 years old. According to a press release from her family, hooks had fallen ill and was...
SOCIETY
The New Yorker

The Revolutionary Writing of bell hooks

Before she became bell hooks, one of the great cultural critics and writers of the twentieth century, and before she inspired generations of readers—especially Black women—to understand their own axis-tilting power, she was Gloria Jean Watkins, daughter of Rosa Bell and Veodis Watkins. hooks, who died on Wednesday, was raised in Hopkinsville, a small, segregated town in Kentucky. Everything she would become began there. She was born in 1952 and attended segregated schools up until college; it was in the classroom that she, eager to learn, began glimpsing the liberatory possibilities of education. She loved movies, yet the ways in which the theatre made us occasionally captive to small-mindedness and stereotype compelled her to wonder if there were ways to look (and talk) back at the screen’s moving images. Growing up, her father was a janitor and her mother worked as a maid for white families; their work, rife with minor indignities, brought into focus the everyday power of an impolite glare, or rolling your eyes. A new world is born out of such small gestures of resistance—of affirming your rightful space.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Week

Acclaimed writer and feminist bell hooks dead at 69

Celebrated author, professor, critic, and feminist bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Kentucky, the Lexington Herald-Leader confirms. She was 69. According to a press release from her niece Ebony Motley, hooks had been ill, and died surrounded by friends and family. Born Gloria Jean Watkins, hooks adopted her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
WHAS 11

Kentucky native, acclaimed author bell hooks dies at 69

WASHINGTON — Acclaimed author bell hooks has died at the age of 69, according to a statement from her family. She died at home Wednesday, surrounded by friends and family, her niece, Ebony Motley, said. hooks, who was born Gloria Jean Watkins, is best known for her writings about...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roxane Gay
Person
James Baldwin
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Bell Hooks
Person
Sojourner Truth
Person
Saeed Jones
Person
Wendell Berry
The Guardian

bell hooks will forever be a foundational force in Black feminist thought

I first met bell hooks in the late 1980s at a feminist conference where I, and a slew of other graduate students, slept on the floor of her hotel suite because the meeting was overbooked. For the next three-plus decades we were colleagues, intellectual comrades and interlocutors who sometimes disagreed, but shared a bond of mutual respect and solidarity. I will miss her words and her presence in our lives.
SOCIETY
Teen Vogue

bell hooks Shaped a Generation of Black Feminists

Speak On It is a Teen Vogue column by Jenn M. Jackson, whose queer Black feminist perspective explores how today's social and political life is influenced by generations of racial and gender (dis)order. In this column, they explain what lessons they have learned from bell hooks’ legacy and what they will be taking with them in the future.
SOCIETY
thelily.com

Black women share what bell hooks taught them about feminism

Raquel Willis first encountered bell hooks as an undergraduate student at the University of Georgia. She remembers the first book she was assigned for class — “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center.” It wasn’t long before Willis began seeking hooks’s work out on her own.
SOCIETY
Shine My Crown

Acclaimed Author, bell hooks, Has Passed Away

Acclaimed author and social activist, bell hooks, has died. The author and activist had been ill and was surrounded by friends and family when she passed, according to a press release from her niece, Ebony Motley. “The family of @bellhooks is sad to announce the passing of our sister, aunt,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oberlin College#Berea College#Black People#Black Women#Feminism#Ap#The Associated Press
TIME

bell hooks Wasn't Afraid to Burn It All Down and Begin Again

bell hooks was a radical feminist, a scholar and author who spent the ‘90s publishing about a book a year. She was a poet, a mentor, a professor and an icon whose influence is immeasurable. When I was 19 and began talking back to hip-hop in my own essays and articles, I’d cite her again and again. I fought to have my name published in lowercase letters like hers. I wanted to be incisive and battle-ready when I wrote.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MSNBC

These are the books conservative revisionists want to hide from kids

Over the last two years, conservative lawmakers and activists have desperately tried to revise America’s violent, discriminatory history by attacking teachers and school administrators who believe their students should learn about it. In states across the country, conservatives are trying to remove and ban books that educators use to teach about America’s inequitable past and present.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

Introducing ARTnews’s Deciders 2022 Guest Editor: Hank Willis Thomas

Hank Willis Thomas, the guest editor of the latest Deciders issue of ARTnews, is an artist whose practice is so wide-ranging that it resists easy summary. He makes art in a variety of mediums (photography, sculpture, collage) and materials (recent work renders images of protests as screenprints on retroreflective vinyl). From the beginning of his career, he has been inverting recognizable branding and advertising messaging and imagery, using it to direct viewers’ attention to troubling aspects of the world we live in. A classic example is his photograph Priceless #1 from 2004, a spoof of a Mastercard ad with these...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

My Top 5 Something: Brettne Bloom of The Book Group

“Having just moved to Atlanta from New York a year ago,” Bloom says, “I’m still exploring all the bookish corners of this city. I’ve been thrilled to see how much vibrancy there is here in the literary community—and I’m sure I’ve only scratched the surface.” The post My Top 5 Something: Brettne Bloom of The Book Group appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
WOKV

Ken Kragen, who helped organize 'We Are the World,' dies

NEW YORK — (AP) — Ken Kragen, a top entertainment producer, manager and philanthropist who turned to such clients as Lionel Richie and Kenny Rogers in helping to organize the 1985 all-star charity single “We Are the World,” has died. He was 85. Kragen died Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
Fast Company

From women’s suffrage to Black Lives Matter, the radical history of how clothing has defined protests

Fashion, clothing, textiles, accessories, and costume have served a critical role in protest movements throughout history. Clothing often offers the most basic opportunity for groups to rebel: a simple, mundane item that can symbolize discontent. British punks took the humble safety pin from the household sewing kit, punched it through an earlobe, and headed out to face a bleak 1970s postwar world in which they had no voice. Male farmers in rural India wore their wives’ saris while staging sit-ins on railroad tracks against government neglect. American suffragettes made and wore dresses from old newspapers printed with pro-voting slogans.
PROTESTS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
43K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy