Organizations partner up for dog food, blanket drive

It's the holiday season, and while everyone is hustling to finish up their Christmas shopping, make sure not to forget about our four-legged friends.

Several organizations in Evangeline Parish are doing just that, as they're partnering up to hold a dog food and blanket drive. All food and blankets will go straight to the parish rescue, Every Paw Animal Rescue.

So far, the Ville Platte Police Department, the Evangeline Parish Library, and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office are participating.

To help, drop off any donations 24/7 at the EPSO Dispatch Office at 415 W Cotton St., any location of the Evangeline Parish Library, or the VPPD, located at 114 Armand St.

The rescue says they're "over the moon" at how the community is coming together to help save lives at EPAR.

Donations are being accepted until December 22.

