Cisco, Merck share gains lead Dow's 75-point climb

 2 days ago
DOW UPDATE

Buoyed by positive gains for shares of Cisco and Merck, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Wednesday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) is trading 78 points, or 0.2%, higher, as shares of Cisco (CSCO) and Merck (MRK) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Cisco's shares are up $1.40 (2.4%) while those of Merck are up $0.96 (1.3%), combining for a roughly 16-point boost for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are UnitedHealth (UNH) Travelers (TRV) and Amgen Inc. (AMGN) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

