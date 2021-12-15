ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mouth Of Wilson, VA

Elite 2022 Guard Judah Mintz a Hot Commodity After Decommitment

By Jason Jordan
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dD67S_0dNl8tJC00
Judah Mintz has been dominant this season for Oak Hill Academy. Jon Lopez/Nike

Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) guard Judah Mintz never wavered in his belief that he is one of the top players in the 2022 class and as such should receive all the spoils and recruiting attention that accompanies that appointment.

Thing is, he never anticipated it would come on his second go around with the recruitment process.

“It’s kinda funny that I’m getting even more attention now,” said Mintz, who is ranked No. 33 in the SI99. “But it’s cool. I’m open to everyone. I just want to make the best decision for me.”

Mintz decommitted from Pittsburgh last month.

The 6’2” scoring guard initially picked the Panthers over Florida, Georgetown, LSU and Maryland, among many others.

Now, Florida, Tennessee, Xavier, Vanderbilt, DePaul, Wake Forest and Kansas are all in consistent contact trying to make Pittsburgh’s loss their gain.

“It was a tough decision, but I just felt like it was the right thing for me to do,” Mintz said. “I’m gonna figure out which schools I want to visit and then try and fit those into my busy schedule. It’ll be tough, but it’s what I have to do.”

Mintz’s stock was at an all-time high this summer after dominating the prestigious Nike Peach Jam, pumping in 29.5 points over a torrid three-game stretch and finishing the Nike EYBL/Peach Jam averaging 18.2 points a game.

Mintz is one of the most dangerous scorers in the class with the ability to efficiently score from all three levels. His motor remains in overdrive, constantly keeping pressure on the defense with his frantic pace.

“Most of the schools want to play me in a combo role,” Mintz said. “I’m good with either position; I just like having the ball in my hands and being in a position to create. I feel like that’s when I’m at my best. I’m not stressing over this process; I plan on taking my time and building relationships.”

To that end, Mintz isn’t approaching his second process with limits; the only goal he has this time around is to have a decision by the time GEICO Nationals rolls around in early April.

“I don’t have a set number of schools I want to cut it down to or a time I want to do that,” Mintz said. “I’m just talking to schools and hearing them all out. I’m open at this point. I’ve always felt like I’m one of the top guards in the country, so it feels good to get the attention and recognition of a top guard in the class in my recruitment.”

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mouth Of Wilson, VA
State
Kansas State
Local
Virginia Basketball
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
Local
Virginia Sports
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
The Spun

Chargers Announce New Update On TE Donald Parham Jr

On Thursday night, Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr left the field on a stretcher following a brutal collision with the turf. Quarterback Justin Herbert tried to find Parham in the back of the endzone on a fourth down play. The 24-year-old tight end dropped the pass as he hit the turf and he appeared to be knocked unconscious.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021

Herschel Walker is a two-time Pro Bowler and former NFL running back. He recently announced his candidacy for a United States Senate seat in Georgia, running as a Republican and receiving the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Now, let’s take a look into Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Hill Academy#Depaul#Lsu#Wake Forest#Nike Peach Jam
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to nation's top recruit signing with Deion Sanders, Jackson State

The nation’s top overall prospect in 5-star cornerback Travis Hunter shocked the college football recruiting world Wednesday. Hunter, from Collins Hill, Georgia, flipped his commitment on signing day and inked with Deion Sanders and Jackson State over Florida State. He had been committed to FSU since March 3, 2020.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Clemson Commit Signs With the Crimson Tide

Four-star edge Jihaad Campbell officially signed with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday afternoon. The 6'3, 215 lb defensive end made the announcement via a live stream on his Instagram account. He originally committed to Clemson in June 2021 but de-committed this month. The next day, Campbell made an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa, Ala., however, did not commit until his signing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Dolphins LB on former college coach Urban Meyer: ‘Not surprised’

A linebacker who once played for Urban Meyer doesn’t seem too shocked with the way Meyer’s NFL career appears to be going. The whole experiment involving Urban Meyer and coaching in the NFL might be coming to an end. His time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has turned out to be a disaster as controversy and scandal appear to somehow continue to follow Meyer everywhere he goes.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 WTUG

5-Star Emmanuel Henderson, Nation’s Top RB, Signs with Alabama

Emmanuel Henderson, a composite 5-star recruit and the nation's top-ranked running back according to 247Sports's Composite Rankings, has officially signed his national letter of intent to join the Alabama Crimson Tide program. Henderson committed to Alabama in March. The 6-foot-1, 185lbs tailback rushed for over 5,000 yards in his high...
ALABAMA STATE
ESPN

Penny Hardaway urges city of Memphis to 'do better' after shooting death of friend, rap artist Young Dolph

Penny Hardaway called on the city of Memphis to "do better" after his friend, rapper Young Dolph, was shot and killed on Wednesday at a local cookie shop. Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was a rap star who surprised Memphis basketball fans when he performed at Memphis Madness at the FedEx Forum in 2019, where Hardaway was beginning his second season coaching at his alma mater.
MEMPHIS, TN
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy