ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham man killed in his kitchen during apparent assault

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was killed in his kitchen during an apparent assault on Tuesday, December 14. According to the...

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Leeds Police arrest woman for bicyclist’s death

From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The Leeds Police Department has arrested a woman on Thursday, December 16, at approximately 11:02 p.m. for a bicyclist’s death. According to the St. Clair Jail records, Amber Green, 26, has been arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and criminally negligent vehicular homicide of […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting death of Montevallo woman

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A suspect was arrested on Wednesday, December 15, in connection to the shooting death of a Montevallo woman. According to Carol Robinson at AL.com, Andrea Deshea Mason, 27, 0f Birmingham, has been charged with the murder of 31-year-old Jona Renee Mckenzie. Related Story: UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Suspect charged with capital murder in Tuscaloosa’s toddler’s death

From The Tribune staff reports TUSCALOOSA — Authorities are investigating the death of an 18-month-old girl in Tuscaloosa. According to Carol Robinson at AL.com, the toddler died Friday, December 17, at Hay Court apartments. The circumstances surrounding the death were described as “suspicious” to law enforcement. A suspect in the death of the toddler was […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
The Trussville Tribune

Coroner: Birmingham bicyclist killed in Leeds

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — A Birmingham man riding a bicycle was killed as a result of an accident here early Wednesday evening. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports that 59-year-0ld Mark Lyle Miller was struck by a vehicle while cycling along U.S. Highway 78 in Leeds. Leeds police officers are searching for […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Edwards Lake Road shooting victim dies

From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — The victim of the Edwards Lake Road shooting succumbed to his injures on Sunday, December 12. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, David Michael Hammons, 64, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported carjacking/robbery. Officers received a call of a person shot in the parking lot at […]
IRONDALE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies Eastlake homicide victims

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the homicide victims. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office, Lorenzo Terez Cole, 23, and Cortney Jermaine Woods, 22, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 3800 block of East Lake Boulevard on Tuesday, December 14. Related story: Two […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two killed in afternoon shooting in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham afternoon shooting leaves two dead on Tuesday, December 14. According to Carol Robinson at AL.com, East Precinct officers were dispatched to the Shell station in the 3800 block of East Lake Boulevard around 3 p.m. on a report of two people shot. Upon arrival, officers located […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Police#The Tribune
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Attorneys for Trussville woman charged with attempted murder say claims are ‘ridiculous’

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The attorneys for a Trussville woman said the attempted murder charges against Kala Blakely are ‘ridiculous’. Blakely is represented by Birmingham attorneys John Lentine, Wendell Sheffield, and Christopher Daniel. “Kala Blakely is nurse practitioner, a teacher, a missionary, and a loving and devoted mother of three who did […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Birmingham homicide reclassified as justified death

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives have received a ruling in connection to the homicide that occurred on November 22, 2021. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the shooting of Matthew Gelpin, 44, of Birmingham has been reclassified as a justified death. “Investigators presented the case to the Jefferson […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department reports an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old on Sunday, December 12. According to the Birmingham Police Department, Laquandre Rashaud Kelly, 20, of Birmingham, was arrested for the murder of Jeremy Fidel Jackson, 18, of Birmingham, after detectives […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Third suspect arrested in Pell City shooting

From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to the Pell City shooting that occurred on Sunday, December 12. Related Story: 18-year-old charged with attempted murder of juvenile in Pell City According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Seth Smith, 18, of Vestavia Hills, […]
PELL CITY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

ALEA issues a missing and endangered person alert

Form The Tribune staff reports ELMORE COUNTY — The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Christopher Hafley, 68, was last seen on Sunday, December 12, wearing blue jeans with a button-down polo style shirt in the area of […]
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Man found dead in Birmingham apartment

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A man was found dead in a Birmingham apartment on Sunday, December 12, at approximately 12:06 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), officers from West Precinct responded to the location on a call of a person shot at 956 Pike Road in Birmingham, Birmingham. Upon arrival, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Inmate serving a life sentence dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A 40-year-old prisoner at William Donaldson Correctional Facility has died on Tuesday, December 14. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nathan Lee Boyd, 40, was found by correctional staff unresponsive inside a dorm-style room and was transported to the prison infirmary, where death was pronounced a short […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UAB cops seek suspect after lockdown

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a lockdown at UAB Hospital Monday morning, December 13, 2021. According to Carol Robinson at AL.com, a “shelter-in-place” was issued shortly after a man was spotted with a gun in UAB Hospital around 11 a.m. The “all clear” was issued within […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy