Birmingham man killed in his kitchen during apparent assault
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was killed in his kitchen during an apparent assault on Tuesday, December 14. According to the...www.trussvilletribune.com
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was killed in his kitchen during an apparent assault on Tuesday, December 14. According to the...www.trussvilletribune.com
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 3