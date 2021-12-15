ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behold, the Best 2022 Planners for Creators and Entrepreneurs

By Nikki Brown
BlogHer
BlogHer
 2 days ago

If you’re a creator, entrepreneur, small business owner, or some combination of these job titles, you’re already thinking about your starter pack for the new year. When you’re not focused on crushing those Q4 goals – like record page views for your blog, end-of-year product sales, or booked freelance services – you’re gathering everything you’ll need to start January off right. This is when having the best 2022 planner could be very helpful.

Sure, you can purchase an undated version later but seeing dates and times on paper tend to deliver motivation for actually getting things done. We’ve scoured the net for what we think are the best options for every kind of budget and timeline.

From small 18-month calendars to sets with stickers and pens, peruse this versatile list to find your 2022 match.

2022 Tiny Delights Planner Box Set

$39.95 at Paper Source

erin condren Blush A5 LifePlanner

$79 at erin condren

Leopard Print 2022 Planner

$24.99 at Papier

The Jag 2022 Pocket Planner

$24.99 at Papier

Big Plans Undated Daily Planner

$28.99 at Papier

Cat Mystic Mia Charro for Blue Sky Planner

$9.99 at Target

The Happy Planner

$26.99 at Target

Festive Floral Day Designer Planner

$22.99 at Target

Clever Fox Budget Planner

$21.99 at Amazon

Moleskine Velvet Planner

$70 at Moleskine

House of Doolittle Two-Year Planner

$13.69 at Amazon

At A Glance 15-Month Planner

$15.99 at Amazon

Artfan 18-Month Planner

$28.99 at Amazon

Mochi Things Slim & Wide Weekly Planner

$26.95 at Mochi Things

Leuchtturm Weekly Planner & Notebook

$18.50 at Leuchtturm

alter planning co. The 2022 Annual Planner

$42 at Madewell

Ink+Volt 2022 Goal Planner

$48.75 at Ink+Volt

Idlewild Co. 2022 Self-Care Calendar

$30 at Anthropologie

BlogHer

The Best Online Course Websites for Scrappy Entrepreneurs

Even if you have ample resources, cutting costs as an entrepreneur is almost always a good thing. The beauty of the internet is that you no longer have to drop major cash to pick up a new skill. Thanks to the best online course websites, you can learn how to do something you would otherwise pay someone else to do. Whether it’s coding for your website, mastering SEO for more page views, or basic marketing tactics, these are just a few of the many topics you can find on some of our go-to learning platforms. Some are free and some are...
INTERNET
BlogHer

Freelance Remote Job Listings for Creators Who Need Flexibility

Someone is always looking for a job. It’s either you, a relative, a friend, or an associate you once exchanged contact info with. During the pandemic, job loss was at an all-time high with women and small business owners bearing the brunt of it all. According to the US Labor Department, stateside employers cut 140,000(!) jobs in December 2020 alone and every single one of those jobs belonged to women, with Black and Hispanic women losing more than white women. The Labor Department also noted that the majority of job loss was in the hospitality and leisure industries, where workers are...
JOBS
BlogHer

3 Ways to Normalize Money Talk With Fellow Creators

I think there are a lot of topics that feel easier to talk about with strangers instead of friends. Personal finance is one of them. Until recent times, unequal pay was normalized and rarely talked about in popular culture. This was especially true for women of virtually all backgrounds. Whether you were a business owner navigating tax season, an influencer pitching a brand partnership, or a 9-5er negotiating a higher salary, society didn’t exactly encourage us to have open exchanges with each other. Though progress is slow, perceptions are shifting for creators. Women are disrupting the venture capital space, funding options...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fortune

The post-pandemic mentorship playbook

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. While the benefits of mentorship have long been realized, a question facing today’s business leader is how mentorship evolves and how it can support the diverse workforce and growth needed to thrive in this new era of work.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thesource.com

Music Execs Launch Innovative Resource Hub for Creators

Every creator needs an environment with the necessary resources and tools to be productive and successful. A group of four businessmen and music executives have joined forces to offer just that. Positive Men’s Circle is a safe place for creators and management to have a one-resource portal to handle the...
MLB
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
OKC VeloCity

The best moves entrepreneurs can make when the new year starts

The New Year is a universal touchstone smart entrepreneurs can use to plan ahead. Getting a new year off well can give your company a quick boost in morale and momentum, which could be all your startup needs to start scaling. The good news is there's a lot you can do to ensure your company comes out of the holiday season ready to make money. Here are 7 of the best moves entrepreneurs can do to make the New Year as productive as possible:
SMALL BUSINESS
Inc.com

ClassPass Founder Payal Kadakia Offers a Master Class on the Entrepreneur Journey

ClassPass founder Payal Kadakia can pinpoint the precise moment she truly became an entrepreneur. In 2013, when her company was called Classtivity, a new version launched on TechStars' demo day to the sound of crickets. No one was signing up. She had to ask her chief technology officer if the website was even online.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Metaverse: A Game-changing Innovation For Entrepreneurs

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Recently, much has been said about metaverse, including the implications of Facebook, Inc. renaming itself Meta Platforms, Inc. Some went as far as saying metaverse will be the next Internet. What exactly is metaverse and how will it be a potential game-changing innovation for businesses?
TECHNOLOGY
Prepster Company

Third Generation Entrepreneur: An Introduction

I grew up in a business environment that dates back to my Mexican ancestry. Second generation family continued their journey to Texas by bringing Northern Mexican delicacies. In my 30’s, I carried on the legacy that was set forward by my grandfather and mother. I opened my first restaurant in 2018 with the help of mom of course! Three years later, the business survived challenges, one of them being the pandemic.
weaa.org

Nakeia Drummond on The Women Entrepreneur Leadership Lab

Nakeia Drummond is the founder of The WELL (Women Entrepreneur Leadership Lab) and founder & CEO of NLD Strategic, an equity-centered management consulting and design firm. She joins Two Way Talk to discuss networking opportunities for Black women business owners, how The WELL is breaking down barriers between institutions and entrepreneurs, and how it's building a sense of community for those involved.
ECONOMY
BlogHer

10 Bestselling Books for Small Business Owners to Keep on Hand

Back-to-school season isn’t just for kids. The yearly transition from summer to fall also signals a season of learning (or relearning…or unlearning) for small business owners and entrepreneurs. Whether you’re a seasoned pro who knows how to balance her books or a newbie who has no idea where to start, there are certain books for small business owners with major re-read value. Some offer the wisdom of founders who have already done the work and experienced success. Others can be used as a step-by-step guide if you’re hands-on and thrive with action items. And then there are books that include all...
SMALL BUSINESS
BlogHer

Nikki Reed and the Power of Keeping a Small Business, Small

Explore the entire BlogHer VOTY 100 digital issue. Long before the dust settled on the apex of COVID-19 (we hope), small businesses had been completely transformed, for better and worse. By April 2020, the number of female business owners in the U.S. had dropped by millions. By September 2020, a Yelp Economic Impact Report revealed that 60% of halted businesses made their closures permanent. And then there were small business owners who make their pivot stick through new products and services. According to another Yelp report released in March 2021, nearly half a million new, local businesses opened over the past year,...
SMALL BUSINESS
BlogHer

How Micro-Influencers Can Build Long-Term Relationships With Brands

Regardless of the social media platform, having a loyal and highly engaged following is the most valuable asset an influencer can have. Nonetheless, it is no secret that while many micro-influencers have an army of followers on their side, they are still in the dark about how to build strong, durable, and profitable relationships with the brands they love. Well, the good news is that it might be easier than you think! A lot of times, micro-influencers are unable to build long-lasting relationships with brands because they do not follow the basic procedures that are required of them in order to...
ECONOMY
BlogHer

6 Common Mistakes That Jeopardize Your Brand Partnership

Brand collaboration is one way a content creator can monetize their efforts, but it’s a competitive space. Advertisers routinely sift through throngs of influencers and just a fraction are usually chosen for campaigns. Every week, we work to match advertisers with creators in the SHE Media Partner Network, and depending on the brand’s needs, this process can take several rounds to finalize. First, the brand will shares details on their budget, marketing campaign, and type of influencers they want to work with. Next, we’ll filter the network for social following requirements, blog traffic, and the quality of both. Finally, we submit...
ECONOMY
TechRadar

The best CRM for startups in 2021

Every new business needs a CRM solution to store their contacts, centralize their processes, and help them manage their customer relationships—but what’s the best CRM for a startup business? We’ll be exploring that question below before sharing our top five contenders. The CRM software industry has grown...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

11 best diaries and planners for getting organised in 2022

You’d be forgiven for having given up on the concept of a diary during the past two years. Thanks to the pandemic, absolutely nothing has gone to plan. And when we weren’t stuck inside, we were doing plenty of last-minute living. That’s why we’re leaning into 2022, and the order that a diary will help provide. Nothing says new beginnings like a fresh journal, and we have high hopes that this year we’ll be able to use them comprehensively.What makes a good one will vary from person to person – some will want nothing more than a space for appointment...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
