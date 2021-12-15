Christine Quinn Says She Was Dealing With PTSD While Filming Selling Sunset Season 4

Christine Quinn has long been painted as an ice queen but people forget that she’s human too. Despite her strong persona on Selling Sunset , she went through an extreme amount of stress when it was revealed that she was expecting a child . She was relentlessly tormented on social media about how small she was during her pregnancy. And even worse rumors swirled that her pregnancy was fake . Christine took to Twitter at the time and tweeted, “y’all are beyond f–king sick.” As if that wasn’t enough, she was shamed for going back to work a week after giving birth .

But as bad as all that was, nothing compared to the trauma she had while giving birth to her son . Christine revealed, “I just remember before I went under the anesthesia, hearing the baby’s heart rate was going down, and they were afraid it was gonna stop. That’s the last thing I heard… until I woke up. So it was a nightmare, it was literally a nightmare. We’re thankful to say that all three of us were able to come home from the hospital, and we’re just counting our blessings each and every day.”

Now she is opening up about filming Selling Sunset during her pregnancy and postpartum experience. She recently told E! , “I pregnant on top of dealing with postpartum depression. This season was really difficult for me. I did the best that I could with the emotions that I was dealing with at the time and that I’m still dealing with now.”

She also felt like her castmates were “pitted” against her . Said Christine , “They make fun of the fact of me being late in the show. ‘Oh, Christine’s late. Oh, Christine’s late.’ And it’s because I was literally having panic attacks and I was worried about my pregnancy and something going wrong. It was a lion’s den and these girls were pitted against me. And it was really, really difficult.”

Christine explained, “The problem that I was facing [was] everyone was saying, ‘Oh, well, you know, she’s so thin. She’s so this. She’s so that.’ But inside, you know, I was dealing with PTSD.”

Seeing it all played back on this season of Selling Sunset just opened up those wounds. Christine admitted, “It was extremely hurtful considering the process that I went through. And I know, you know, editing and chronological order on the show doesn’t really necessarily help because I had my baby and then I was doing a yoga scene. But in real life and that yoga scene, I was actually pregnant. They edited me from you know, the boobs up so I got a lot of backlash on social media saying, ‘I can’t believe you’re doing yoga two weeks after giving birth after having an emergency C-section.'”

She added, “My process was not easy by any means and on TV, they make it look easy. But I was struggling in real life. I really was.”

Christine concluded, “I am not often publicly vulnerable as I feel the responsibility to put on a brave face, despite still feeling at the time hopeless, terrified, and to this day traumatized. Both myself, and baby Christian are lucky to be alive.”

TELL US – CAN YOU RELATE TO CHRISTINE’S POSTPARTUM EXPERIENCE? DO YOU THINK SHE GOT A BAD EDIT ON THE SHOW?

[Photo Credit: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]

The post Christine Quinn Says She Was Dealing With PTSD While Filming Selling Sunset Season 4 appeared first on Reality Tea .