ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Christine Quinn Says She Was Dealing With PTSD While Filming Selling Sunset Season 4

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kRF9l_0dNl8VJs00

Christine Quinn has long been painted as an ice queen but people forget that she’s human too. Despite her strong persona on Selling Sunset , she went through an extreme amount of stress when it was revealed that she was expecting a child . She was relentlessly tormented on social media about how small she was during her pregnancy. And even worse rumors swirled that her pregnancy was fake . Christine took to Twitter at the time and tweeted, “y’all are beyond f–king sick.” As if that wasn’t enough, she was shamed for going back to work a week after giving birth .

But as bad as all that was, nothing compared to the trauma she had while giving birth to her son . Christine revealed, “I just remember before I went under the anesthesia, hearing the baby’s heart rate was going down, and they were afraid it was gonna stop. That’s the last thing I heard… until I woke up. So it was a nightmare, it was literally a nightmare. We’re thankful to say that all three of us were able to come home from the hospital, and we’re just counting our blessings each and every day.”

Now she is opening up about filming Selling Sunset during her pregnancy and postpartum experience. She recently told E! , “I pregnant on top of dealing with postpartum depression. This season was really difficult for me. I did the best that I could with the emotions that I was dealing with at the time and that I’m still dealing with now.”

She also felt like her castmates were “pitted” against her . Said Christine , “They make fun of the fact of me being late in the show. ‘Oh, Christine’s late. Oh, Christine’s late.’ And it’s because I was literally having panic attacks and I was worried about my pregnancy and something going wrong. It was a lion’s den and these girls were pitted against me. And it was really, really difficult.”

Christine explained, “The problem that I was facing [was] everyone was saying, ‘Oh, well, you know, she’s so thin. She’s so this. She’s so that.’ But inside, you know, I was dealing with PTSD.”

RELATED: Christine Quinn “Loves Being The Villain” On Selling Sunset; Says “I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way”

Seeing it all played back on this season of Selling Sunset just opened up those wounds. Christine admitted, “It was extremely hurtful considering the process that I went through. And I know, you know, editing and chronological order on the show doesn’t really necessarily help because I had my baby and then I was doing a yoga scene. But in real life and that yoga scene, I was actually pregnant. They edited me from you know, the boobs up so I got a lot of backlash on social media saying, ‘I can’t believe you’re doing yoga two weeks after giving birth after having an emergency C-section.'”

She added, “My process was not easy by any means and on TV, they make it look easy. But I was struggling in real life. I really was.”

Christine concluded, “I am not often publicly vulnerable as I feel the responsibility to put on a brave face, despite still feeling at the time hopeless, terrified, and to this day traumatized. Both myself, and baby Christian are lucky to be alive.”

RELATED: Nurse Told Christine Quinn’s Husband That He Had to Choose To Save Her Or The Baby During Traumatic Childbirth

TELL US – CAN YOU RELATE TO CHRISTINE’S POSTPARTUM EXPERIENCE? DO YOU THINK SHE GOT A BAD EDIT ON THE SHOW?

[Photo Credit: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]

The post Christine Quinn Says She Was Dealing With PTSD While Filming Selling Sunset Season 4 appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Nurse Told Christine Quinn’s Husband That He Had to Choose To Save Her Or The Baby During Traumatic Childbirth

Season 4 of Selling Sunset is back and things have certainly changed around the Oppenheim Group. Most notably, super star/villain Christine Quinn is married and had a baby! Christine and her husband Christian Richard welcomed their first child in May. Unfortunately for Christine, the birth was anything but smooth. As reported by People, Christine opened […] The post Nurse Told Christine Quinn’s Husband That He Had to Choose To Save Her Or The Baby During Traumatic Childbirth appeared first on Reality Tea.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Grazia

Who is Christine Quinn’s Husband, Christian Richard?

Season four of Selling Sunset is well underway and a season five is already confirmed, much to fans’ excitement. This season has gone beyond viewer expectations, offering plenty of drama, fights, expensive outfits and even more luxurious houses. We even got some new characters to add to the mix.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Quinn
realitytitbit.com

Christine Quinn before cosmetic surgery and procedures explored

Selling Sunset season 4 is now on Netflix, and viewers are wondering what Christine looked like before surgery, and questioning if she has had more. The hit Netflix series is finally back, but this time there are new agents joining The Oppenheim Group. Selling Sunset is set in Los Angeles, and follows a group of real estate agents as they attempt to sell luxurious pads in the area.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Christine Quinn had the best response to Selling Sunset "villain" discussion

Christine Quinn has revealed how she really feels about being the "villain" on Selling Sunset, and she had the best explanation. Appearing on the red carpet at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday [7 December], Christine was asked by E! Online host Laverne Cox what she thinks about being the "drama" on the show, with the realtor delivering an iconic response.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Christine Quinn Discusses "Extremely Hurtful" Motherhood Portrayal on Selling Sunset

Not everything is as it appears on reality TV. Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn recently opened up about how her motherhood journey was portrayed on the fourth season of the hit Netflix series. Throughout the season, Christine gave fans an inside look at her pregnancy and life as a new mom to her baby boy, Christian Georges Dumontet, 7 months, whom she shares with husband Christian Richard. And even though the real estate agent detailed her traumatic birthing experience, in which she had to have an emergency C-section, many expressed on social media how her transition to motherhood looked easy. However, Christine told Et Canada that that couldn't...
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander Shares She Lost Her Baby At 38 Weeks

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander shared that she had suffered the loss of her baby at 38 weeks pregnant. Vander and her husband were expecting their third child together, a boy they planned to name Mason. Sadly, she announced on Friday that her baby was a still birth.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Sunset#Chronological Order
The Independent

Christine Quinn reveals she suffered from PTSD and postpartum depression

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has opened up about her struggles with postpartum depression and PTSD after undergoing an emergency C-section.Quinn’s pregnancy and seemingly quick recovery after giving birth was a central plotline of the reality TV show’s fourth season.In a new interview with ET Canada, the real estate agent – who welcomed ha baby son with husband Christian Richard in May –revealed that the latest season was “really difficult” because she was dealing with severe anxiety whilst pregnant and postpartum depression after giving birth.“The problem that I was facing was extrovertedly everyone was saying she’s so thin, but inside...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Every Time the ‘Selling Sunset’ Cast Clapped Back at Criticism on Social Media: Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn and More

Selling shade! Viewers have been heavily invested in the lives of Selling Sunset’s star realtors since the Netflix series debuted in 2019. From the cast’s love lives to their office drama, fans have weighed in on it all. However, some social media users have taken things a step too far — and the stars haven’t held back in their responses.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Chrishell Stause Claps Back At The Guy Heather Rae Young And Tarek El Moussa Set Her Up With On Selling Sunset

Season 4 of Selling Sunset delivered in terms of Christine Quinn’s outfits, beautiful expensive real estate I’ll never be able to afford, and Christine’s delusions of past relationships. Other than that, not much happened. Viewers knew going into the season that Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause were dating. I was expecting to see their romance unfold, but it just didn’t […] The post Chrishell Stause Claps Back At The Guy Heather Rae Young And Tarek El Moussa Set Her Up With On Selling Sunset appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Explains Why Relationship With Lil Baby Might Not Work

Saweetie and Lil Baby have been intermingled in dating rumors after it was reported that Baby spent hundreds of thousands on the rapper during a shopping trip. While it may seem as though they're definitely getting pretty close, their relationship might not work out in the long run. Saweetie recently...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy